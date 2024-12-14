How To Make Sure Your Eggnog Is Kid-Friendly This Holiday Season

Nothing hits the spot quite like creamy homemade eggnog. However, if you have little ones, it's important to be careful before introducing them to this holiday staple. Beyond making sure that your eggnog recipe is alcohol-free, you need to be aware of whether it uses raw eggs or not.

While often not taken seriously by many people (raw cookie dough, anyone?), raw eggs carry the chance of transmitting salmonella. This bacteria is one of the most common causes of food poisoning in America, and it can cause symptoms like abdominal pain, vomiting, diarrhea, and fever. Although many people are able to recover without issue, in some cases, hospitalization can be needed if the bacteria is able to enter the bloodstream. The folks with the highest risk of becoming severely ill from salmonella include pregnant people, the elderly, and children. However, the chances of contracting salmonella from eggnog can be eliminated.

For one, almost all of the eggnog found in stores is safe for children due to pasteurization, a heating process that kills bacteria to make the eggnog more shelf-stable. However, you should still always check the label to ensure the eggnog you're buying says it has been pasteurized before serving it to children. If you're keen on homemade eggnog, it can be made safe by using things like pasteurized eggs. That said, care should still be taken with very young children, and eggnog should never be given to kids under one year because dairy can cause intestinal bleeding at that stage.