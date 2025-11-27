The Vintage Steel Thrift Store Find That Was In Every '80s Kitchen
There aren't too many home decor trends from the 1980s that we still love today. But, every once in a while, a trend or decor piece stands the test of time. If you think back to kitchen decor, you probably remember the Alessi 9093 stainless steel kettle, which was a popular tea kettle designed by Michael Graves. The kettle launched in 1985 as a partnership between Graves and Alessi, an Italian company, and it's remained iconic for three decades.
The tea kettle has also been a kitchen staple for years, though the design strayed from the traditional kettle look. It has a cone-shaped body with a round bottom, a handle, and a spout with a plastic bird whistle. The cone shape allegedly helps water boil faster than the well-known bubble shape (though you actually don't need boiling water to brew tea). The design and functionality are likely what contribute to the kettle's popularity and what make it such a great thrift store find. To celebrate the tea kettle's 30th birthday, a new and improved kettle with an updated bird whistle was launched by the same duo in 2025.
Alberto Alessi and Michael Graves brought back the Alessi tea kettle
Michael Graves revealed it was Alberto Alessi's idea to relaunch the kettle. "When Alberto Alessi asked me to design a new whistle to celebrate the 30th anniversary of our tea kettle, I imagined a new evolution in the history of our kettle," Graves told Fast Company. "One where our little bird might transform into a superhero: A reptilian creature that is at once prehistoric, mythological, and futuristic."
If you want to get your hands on a new Alessi 9093 kettle rather than hunting for one at the thrift store, you have to spend a little money; the kettles cost $275. It comes in the same classic stainless steel as the original and has three handle color options: black, white, and blue. The kettle is available in a full matte black option, too. If you want this kettle, but not for the price, you can snag a vintage, pre-owned version of it on eBay, which is going for around $100. Maybe use a cheaper kettle to make perfect pancakes.