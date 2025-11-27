The Vintage Steel Thrift Store Find That Was In Every '80s Kitchen

There aren't too many home decor trends from the 1980s that we still love today. But, every once in a while, a trend or decor piece stands the test of time. If you think back to kitchen decor, you probably remember the Alessi 9093 stainless steel kettle, which was a popular tea kettle designed by Michael Graves. The kettle launched in 1985 as a partnership between Graves and Alessi, an Italian company, and it's remained iconic for three decades.

The tea kettle has also been a kitchen staple for years, though the design strayed from the traditional kettle look. It has a cone-shaped body with a round bottom, a handle, and a spout with a plastic bird whistle. The cone shape allegedly helps water boil faster than the well-known bubble shape (though you actually don't need boiling water to brew tea). The design and functionality are likely what contribute to the kettle's popularity and what make it such a great thrift store find. To celebrate the tea kettle's 30th birthday, a new and improved kettle with an updated bird whistle was launched by the same duo in 2025.