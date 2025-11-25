The Company That Supplies Outback Steakhouse's Meat

From the most expensive steak to the most affordable, Outback Steakhouse has built a legacy for well-made, flavorful steaks. Of course, some may recreate an Outback meal at home, prompting the question: Who supplies the Aussie-themed restaurant with its steak? Much like other businesses in the restaurant and grocery industry, there are a few answers to that question, as multiple producers will often supply a single chain or store. In the case of Outback, Standard Meat Company (SMC) is a major supplier for both the steakhouse and its Darden-owned sibling, Carrabba's, with its meats. While it's certainly not alone in the measure, SMC operates five factories across Texas to help its partners feed hungry patrons.

It should be clarified that SMC isn't a livestock farm or ranch. In fact, although Standard Meat Company is non-specific on its meat suppliers, what's known is that SMC outsources its steaks, chops, and chicken supply. What SMC actually does is custom-portion, prepare, and package subprimal meat (that is to say, cuts like top-round, whole tenderloin, and filet mignon), before being delivered to its restaurant partners. Interestingly, while there isn't any evidence that SMC currently supplies Pizza Hut, it did provide the pizza giant with its toppings at some point. Alongside SMC, Outback's other meat supplier is the Bruss Company, a subsidiary of Tyson, which is also the major supplier behind KFC's famous finger-licking good chicken.