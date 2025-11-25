The Company That Supplies Outback Steakhouse's Meat
From the most expensive steak to the most affordable, Outback Steakhouse has built a legacy for well-made, flavorful steaks. Of course, some may recreate an Outback meal at home, prompting the question: Who supplies the Aussie-themed restaurant with its steak? Much like other businesses in the restaurant and grocery industry, there are a few answers to that question, as multiple producers will often supply a single chain or store. In the case of Outback, Standard Meat Company (SMC) is a major supplier for both the steakhouse and its Darden-owned sibling, Carrabba's, with its meats. While it's certainly not alone in the measure, SMC operates five factories across Texas to help its partners feed hungry patrons.
It should be clarified that SMC isn't a livestock farm or ranch. In fact, although Standard Meat Company is non-specific on its meat suppliers, what's known is that SMC outsources its steaks, chops, and chicken supply. What SMC actually does is custom-portion, prepare, and package subprimal meat (that is to say, cuts like top-round, whole tenderloin, and filet mignon), before being delivered to its restaurant partners. Interestingly, while there isn't any evidence that SMC currently supplies Pizza Hut, it did provide the pizza giant with its toppings at some point. Alongside SMC, Outback's other meat supplier is the Bruss Company, a subsidiary of Tyson, which is also the major supplier behind KFC's famous finger-licking good chicken.
Standard Meat Company's long-standing relationship with Outback and how you can recreate the taste of the chain's steak
Founded in 1935, Standard Meat Company began its story in Fort Worth, Texas, during the Dust Bowl Era. In its infancy, SMC was owned and operated by Ben H. Rosenthal, who supplied his product from a meat locker to local clubs and hotels. In short, SMC overcame much as it closed nearly all its shops 30 years after opening in the 1960s. Thankfully, the Rosenthal family worked it back to a positive value before selling the company at the recommendation of Ben's son, Manny. This led to its ownership changing to Consolidated Foods in 1983, which later became the Sara Lee Corp. Following the acquisition, Ben's grandson, Billy, left the company and found a connection at Outback Steakhouse, leading to SMC's relaunch in 1995, when the Rosenthals bought back their business and began supplying the chain. Today, SMC remains with the Rosenthals, with fourth-generation members Ben Rosenthal and Co-President Ashli Rosenthal Blumenfeld as CEO and Co-Presidents, respectively.
Unfortunately, those wanting the exact steaks Outback uses may have to find employment with the restaurant chain. With that said, there are ways to copy the way its steaks are prepared to bring about its unique flavorings. Many home cooks use ribeye as the beef of choice. You can try replicating Outback's seasoning with a dash of salt, paprika, black pepper, cayenne pepper, garlic powder, and coriander powder.