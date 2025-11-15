The Most Expensive Steak At Outback Steakhouse Vs The Most Affordable

With nearly 700 locations across the United States, Outback Steakhouse is the third-largest steakhouse by sales in the country — only behind Texas Roadhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse. Even in an up-and-down economy over the last decade, Outback has managed to power through and stay one of the leading steakhouse chains in America.

Part of that certainly has to do with the chain's wide-ranging menu that goes well beyond just steak, like steamed lobster tails (avoid) and Bloomin' Fried Shrimp (highly recommend). But as a steakhouse, the steaks (which go through the chain's wet aging process) should be where Outback shines. So that's why we decided to take a look at two of its steaks — the most expensive and the most affordable — to see what customers should expect when they're looking to either save or splurge.

Outback's most affordable steak is its 6-ounce center-cut sirloin, which comes with two sides for just $16.99. On the flip side, the chain's most expensive cut is the Melbourne porterhouse — a 22-ounce bone-in monster that also comes with two sides at the cost of $35.49. At those starkly different prices, should customers expect the same quality? Let's take a look at the reviews.