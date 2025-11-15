The Most Expensive Steak At Outback Steakhouse Vs The Most Affordable
With nearly 700 locations across the United States, Outback Steakhouse is the third-largest steakhouse by sales in the country — only behind Texas Roadhouse and Longhorn Steakhouse. Even in an up-and-down economy over the last decade, Outback has managed to power through and stay one of the leading steakhouse chains in America.
Part of that certainly has to do with the chain's wide-ranging menu that goes well beyond just steak, like steamed lobster tails (avoid) and Bloomin' Fried Shrimp (highly recommend). But as a steakhouse, the steaks (which go through the chain's wet aging process) should be where Outback shines. So that's why we decided to take a look at two of its steaks — the most expensive and the most affordable — to see what customers should expect when they're looking to either save or splurge.
Outback's most affordable steak is its 6-ounce center-cut sirloin, which comes with two sides for just $16.99. On the flip side, the chain's most expensive cut is the Melbourne porterhouse — a 22-ounce bone-in monster that also comes with two sides at the cost of $35.49. At those starkly different prices, should customers expect the same quality? Let's take a look at the reviews.
Reviews of Outback's center-cut sirloin and Melbourne porterhouse
Outback Steakhouse's center-cut sirloin actually receives mostly positive reviews, which isn't always the case for a leaner cut of steak. Reviewers typically enjoyed the seasoning — sometimes borderline too peppery — that seems well proportioned to the thicker cut of sirloin. The steak is also described as juicy and beefy, and considering the low price point, it seems to be worth the $17 — especially when you factor in the two sides and that famous Bushman bread.
Moving on to the most expensive cut at Outback — the Melbourne porterhouse — coming in at more than $35. Despite the higher cost, the reviews of Outback's porterhouse are also largely positive, suggesting that it's a flavorful cut of steak. Eat This, Not That ranked it as their second favorite of Outback's steaks — only behind the bone-in ribeye — saying it was well seasoned and smoky. Their reviewer also enjoyed the slight contrast in flavor and texture between the filet side and the New York strip side of the bone-in steak. The porterhouse also receives praise for its consistent cooking temperature across locations and deep umami flavor.
Keep in mind, prices and quality can vary across different Outback locations, just like any other restaurant chain. But Outback seems to have done a pretty good job of making well-prepared steaks on both ends of the price scale. Next time you visit, you probably can't go wrong with saving a bit on the center-cut sirloin or splurging on the Melbourne porterhouse.