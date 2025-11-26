13 2025 Amazon Black Friday Deals For Kitchen Accessories You Won't Want To Miss
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Thanksgiving might be an exciting day for the home chefs of the world, since they get to put their kitchen appliances and cooking talents to the test for arguably the biggest meal of the year. But half the fun comes the day after, when kitchen appliances, decor, and accessories go on sale for Black Friday, and we get to pick up all the cool gadgets we'll use for next year's dinner — or gift to friends and family for Christmas.
Of course, not all of the deals on Amazon's storefront will be visible ahead of time, so there's a certain amount of deal-scrolling that will have to wait until the day of. But certain items have already gotten a major price cut — so whether you want to get your shopping out of the way early, or you just want to get inspired for what sort of items you should be on the hunt for on the day of the big sale, we're here with 13 of our top finds for this year's Black Friday deals for kitchen accessories that you won't want to miss.
FoodSaver vacuum sealer
First on our list is a gadget that's somehow simultaneously simple and totally futuristic — and is currently more than 30% off, priced at $99.99 rather than its usual $146.98. This item, perfect for any food prep nerd in your life, is the FoodSaver vacuum sealer. It uses heating strips to seal any given food item within a piece of plastic, and beyond the obvious convenience factor when it comes to packing up freeze-dried backpacking snacks or storing dried fruit, the bag tool is also your friend when it comes to storing leftovers without worrying about freezer burn. Without air in the bag, there isn't space for moisture in your food to evaporate and turn into icy crystals.
Digital meat thermometer
A traditional meat thermometer works fine, of course — it may be a little inconsistent, and require some degree of patience to use, but it gets the job done. Still, once you try a digital meat thermometer — especially one with the amount of special features this one boasts — you'll never want to go back. This ThermoMonster gadget is available on Amazon for just $9.99, on sale from its usual $15.99 price point, and we think it would be a great pre-Black Friday purchase as a stocking stuffer for the griller in your life. This model reads temperatures within 0.5 degrees of accuracy in half a second, is completely waterproof, and is magnetic for easy storage on your fridge or on a magnetic knife strip.
Electric salt and pepper grinders
If you follow any food and cooking influencers on Instagram or TikTok, you've likely seen them reach for an electric salt or pepper grinder to finish seasoning a dish with the push of a button. And with a price tag of $22.99 for a set during the sale, this is one actually affordable swap to give your kitchen more of a luxury feel. Ioion's electric salt and pepper grinders are available in more than a dozen color combos, and feature adjustable coarseness levels, as well as clear glass cutouts to help you keep track of which spice is which.
KitchenAid mixer pasta maker attachment
A KitchenAid is great at mixing your cookie dough in record time or whipping up some buttercream for cupcakes — but if that's all you're using the tool for, you're totally underutilizing your KitchenAid. Apart from the regular mixer attachments, a KitchenAid can also be connected to all sorts of add-ons, from a juicer attachment, to meat grinder, and even ice cream maker attachments. But one of our faves, which also happens to be on sale this November, is the Antree pasta maker three-in-one attachment, currently priced at $69.99 as compared to the usual $89.99. The tool includes a pasta sheet roller and spaghetti and fettuccine maker accessories, all of which can be screwed onto the front part of your KitchenAid, making date nights more fun and family spaghetti dinners a breeze.
Twisting chicken shredder tool
Whether it's for a cozy autumn soup, chicken salad, or the filling for empanadas, shredding cooked chicken can be a time consuming process, and it's especially difficult if you don't like the sensation of pulling it apart with your hands. Enter, the revolutionary ukeetap chicken shredder tool. This gadget, which will run you $9.99 — a couple dollars cheaper than it would be off-sale — comes in a few different colorways, and uses plastic spikes set in a turning bowl to easily shred meat with no contact required. An added bonus? It's totally dishwasher safe.
Vegetable chopper
In a similar vein, the FullStar vegetable chopper comes in clutch when it comes to dicing veggies efficiently. If you've ever looked at a so-called simple soup recipe and lamented when you see the list of seven vegetables, all of which you're meant to chop finely by hand, you'll understand why this simple tool feels like such a lifesaver in the kitchen. This one is currently on sale for $29.99, a steal compared to the usual $49.99, and comes with multiple inserts depending on how small you want your vegetables to be cut.
Silicone baking mats
Some people use cooking spray, some use butter, and still others default to parchment paper to ensure no food items stick to trays while they cook. But the method that's modern, sustainable, and (at least at the moment) quite well-priced is something a little more out-of-the-box: Zulay silicone baking mats. This set of two 16.5 by 11.6 inch sheets is currently half-off, priced at $9.99 rather than the usual $16.99, and can be used and reused in ovens, microwaves, or freezers hundreds of times over. Plus, silicone mats are a great tool for when you're a beginner making macarons.
Kitchen sink caddy
Between dish soap, sponges, and scrub brushes, the items carefully balanced along the back edge of your kitchen sink can pile up fast — and if they're not stored well, it's easy for mold to start to grow on them. But for $18.99, the discounted Cisily kitchen sink caddy will keep all of your dish-cleaning supplies together, organized and lifted up above the water, with multiple compartments, multiple color options, and sufficient drainage for any moisture that does make its way in. The caddy is small, fitting easily on one side of your sink, and made of stainless steel to prevent rust and ensure a long life of tidying potential.
Motion sensor under cabinet lighting
Do you have one dark counter that the overhead light in your kitchen just doesn't quite reach, making it nearly impossible to use the space for chopping or reading a recipe from a cookbook? Or do you just have an appreciation for accessories that make your space have more of a wow factor? Either way, the McGor under cabinet lights, currently more than $10 off at $16.99, might need to be your next Black Friday purchase. The lights are rechargeable LED strips that easily stick onto surfaces, giving them next-level customizability when it comes to placement in any area that could use just a little more exposure.
Low strength jar opener
Don't take the words "low strength" in the title of this item the wrong way. No matter how much weight lifting you do, there's always one jar of spaghetti sauce or strawberry jam that simply refuses to be unscrewed. There are, of course, a few tricks you can try to get the jar open, from using a dry towel for traction to running it under hot water. But if you want to save some time, these Otstar rubber jar openers that are currently on sale for $6.99 can be a great option, especially if you have arthritis or low grip strength. The blue tool can help you detach lids of several sizes in a pinch — and it even has a hook to help you open bottles as well.
Citrus juicer
Another simple kitchen accessory that is nevertheless essential is a citrus juicer — and let us tell you from experience, it's worth it to spend a few extra bucks on one that will last, rather than struggling to juice a lemon with a rickety tool from the dollar store. This Chef'n citrus juicer from Amazon is available at the reasonable price of $14.49, on sale from the usual $24.99, and is durable enough to help you prepare lemon bars, squeeze a glass of fresh orange juice, or collect lime juice for a cocktail for years to come. Just make sure that once you buy it, you use the proper techniques to get the most juice possible out of your lemons and other citrus fruits.
Set of mixing bowls with airtight lids
Fellow people who find covering a bowl with plastic wrap to be comically difficult, this one's for you: This set of five Umite mixing bowls in various sizes comes with matching silicone airtight lids to make storing leftovers or letting bread rise overnight easier, and it's a great deal at $29.99, or approximately $6 a bowl. The stainless steel bowls, with nonslip silicone bottoms, are stackable and super durable, but they also come with cheese grater and vegetable slicer attachments that slot into the rubber lids so that you can grate or slice food products directly into a mixing bowl. The product's versatility continues with an easy adjustment for baking — removing the center section of the rubber cover without replacing it with one of the attachments allows it to work as a rim for your mixing bowl, keeping in messy powdered sugar or flour explosions.
Handheld rechargeable milk frother
Listen up, coffee lovers: Our final find is an absolute must-have for any at-home coffee bar worth its salt, and its current price of $24.99, down from $39.99, makes it a much more justifiable impulse buy (or thoughtful stocking stuffer for your caffeine-addicted spouse). This rechargeable, handheld milk frother from Yuswko makes creamy foam for a cappuccino or another hot drink — whether it's dairy or a plant-based variety — a breeze, even without a traditional steaming wand. And beyond that, it's also the perfect way to make at-home cold foam, allowing you to experiment with flavors (might we suggest maple cinnamon cold foam?) to top all your lattes or cold brew with seasonal, sweet combos.