Las Vegas' 800-Foot-High Restaurant Offers Stunning Panoramic Views Of The City
If everything truly is flashier in Vegas, it's no surprise that even some restaurants are as well. Top of the World restaurant is just that: flashy. Located on the 106th floor of the famous Strat tower on the Strat Hotel property, the restaurant sits 800 feet above scenic Las Vegas and offers stunning views of the city. The glamorous restaurant also fully rotates 360 degrees every 80 minutes, so no dinner view is quite the same.
In a city with no shortage of 5-star, fancy steakhouses and celebrity-owned restaurants, Top of the World is certainly a unique location. The tower opened in 1996 on the property of the space-themed Vegas World resort and casino. Famous for its entertainment and thrill rides, the tower was an instant destination. During the same time, Top of the World gained popularity, receiving the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for 26 years in a row. In 2017, the property was purchased by Golden Entertainment, which, in 2019, renovated and rebranded the hotel to The Strat.
It's easy to think you might be paying mostly for the views when you dine at Top of the World — and you literally do, as a guaranteed window seat costs $25 per person. But, by most accounts, the food is on par with the scenery.
Award-winning food with an amazing view
A quick look at Top of the World's menu shows a range of seafood, prime and wagyu steaks, soup, salad, and various entrees. Prices range around $50 to $60 for standard entrees — like seared chicken breast, Scottish salmon, and crab and scallop stuffed sole — with the priciest options being an $82 maple-and-bourbon-glazed veal chop and a 16-ounce stuffed lobster tail for $110. For steak, you're looking at about $80 for a 10-ounce filet or 12-ounce wagyu skirt (what is wagyu and what does it taste like?), with the highest priced cut being a $105 16-ounce bone-in filet. There's also surf-and-turf where you can pair your steak with a lobster tail or bacon-wrapped shrimp.
For what might be considered a touristy U.S. restaurant, Top of the World has received awards and reviews are mostly positive. In 2019, the restaurant earned the Best of Las Vegas Award for Best Fine Dining, Best View, and Most Romantic Spot. The restaurant received 4.6 stars on Open Table from nearly 24,000 reviews and on Google, it got 4.3 stars from more than 7,000 reviews. On both sites, diners praised the food, service, and ambiance. We even named it as the most famous hotel restaurant in Nevada.
Clearly, you can't beat the view at Top of the World in Las Vegas. But the food is memorable as well, making this restaurant a great option when you're looking for a night out of fine dining in Vegas.