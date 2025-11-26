Las Vegas' 800-Foot-High Restaurant Offers Stunning Panoramic Views Of The City

If everything truly is flashier in Vegas, it's no surprise that even some restaurants are as well. Top of the World restaurant is just that: flashy. Located on the 106th floor of the famous Strat tower on the Strat Hotel property, the restaurant sits 800 feet above scenic Las Vegas and offers stunning views of the city. The glamorous restaurant also fully rotates 360 degrees every 80 minutes, so no dinner view is quite the same.

In a city with no shortage of 5-star, fancy steakhouses and celebrity-owned restaurants, Top of the World is certainly a unique location. The tower opened in 1996 on the property of the space-themed Vegas World resort and casino. Famous for its entertainment and thrill rides, the tower was an instant destination. During the same time, Top of the World gained popularity, receiving the Wine Spectator Award of Excellence for 26 years in a row. In 2017, the property was purchased by Golden Entertainment, which, in 2019, renovated and rebranded the hotel to The Strat.

It's easy to think you might be paying mostly for the views when you dine at Top of the World — and you literally do, as a guaranteed window seat costs $25 per person. But, by most accounts, the food is on par with the scenery.