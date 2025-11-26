The Only 2 Fast Food Chains You'll Ever Catch Martha Stewart At
Celebrity foodie chefs: They get fast food cravings just like us! For example, Anthony Bourdain ate in high-end restaurants all over the globe, but was also said to have loved In-N-Out double-double burgers. Then there's the favorite fast food orders of nine other celebrity chefs, including David Chang, who loves to get a classic buttermilk biscuit from Popeyes. If there's one queen of entertaining and refined cuisine you might never expect to be caught dead at a fast food chain, though, it would probably be Martha Stewart. Welp, hold on to your hats, foodies. It turns out, Stewart relies on fast-casual chains Sweetgreen and Shake Shack, just like the rest of us.
Stewart revealed in an interview with Delish that she enjoys the convenience of Sweetgreen and Shake Shack, which the magazine reported that Stewart views as "marginally better than other burger chains." Stewart is known for keeping a healthy lifestyle and starts every morning off with green juice and avocado toast, so it makes sense that she would seek out chain restaurants that use healthier and quality ingredients.
Does Stewart order fast food delivery?
While Martha Stewart has not revealed her go-to orders at either Sweetgreen or Shake Shack, she did have some positive things to say about each chain. In an interview with Entrepreneur, she said she liked the sustainability model of Sweetgreen working directly with farmers: "I think that there's a real supply chain now that's interested in the same thing," she said. "Sweetgreen is going directly to farms. They can use a tremendous amount of product from a farmer. They can use a whole year's worth of stuff. And how great that is, because the farmer knows that he grows a special kind of squash, he has a marketplace for that particular squash."
And if you're wondering if she eats at the restaurant, gets it to go, or orders in, you might be shocked to learn that Stewart shared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that she has never once ordered food via delivery. "I have never ordered in," she told Clarkson. "I will go out, or I will not eat." It might seem shocking to some of us, but it makes sense for the queen of hospitality herself, who does some things all in her own unique way.