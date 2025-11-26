The Only 2 Fast Food Chains You'll Ever Catch Martha Stewart At

While Martha Stewart has not revealed her go-to orders at either Sweetgreen or Shake Shack, she did have some positive things to say about each chain. In an interview with Entrepreneur, she said she liked the sustainability model of Sweetgreen working directly with farmers: "I think that there's a real supply chain now that's interested in the same thing," she said. "Sweetgreen is going directly to farms. They can use a tremendous amount of product from a farmer. They can use a whole year's worth of stuff. And how great that is, because the farmer knows that he grows a special kind of squash, he has a marketplace for that particular squash."

And if you're wondering if she eats at the restaurant, gets it to go, or orders in, you might be shocked to learn that Stewart shared on "The Kelly Clarkson Show" that she has never once ordered food via delivery. "I have never ordered in," she told Clarkson. "I will go out, or I will not eat." It might seem shocking to some of us, but it makes sense for the queen of hospitality herself, who does some things all in her own unique way.