Do Yourself A Favor And Avoid Buying Ground Beef From Costco
Costco is a great place to shop for proteins, including steaks, packaged chicken breasts, drumsticks, and fish. After you're done shopping, you can even saunter out of the store with their signature loss leader, their famous $5 rotisserie chicken, which can ever so slightly subsidize the cost of your warehouse visit. But, not every meat offering is worth the purchase at Costco. Specifically, the Kirkland Signature ground beef packages. Weighing in at 7 pounds and priced slightly cheaper than the Kirkland Signature organic beef, you'd think this giant slab of ground beef would be worth picking up, but it's really not for everyone. The packaging is flimsy, and unless you're going home and meal-prepping for a large family or small army, it's simply not worth the significant effort to repackage the beef you don't use.
It's also worth mentioning how easy it is to accidentally puncture the plastic wrap on this specific beef package compared to Kirkland Signature's individually portioned and thicker packaging. Depending on how much you're shopping, it might be worth bringing a small cooler to keep the meat fresh and free of any tears, just in case you have a leak that drips on your other groceries. Remember that you can also ask the meat and seafood department butcher for a ground beef chub. This is the same ground beef, but slightly cheaper. It's in one long packaged tube that can be cut and divided easier than the flimsy styrofoam and plastic seen above.
Costco ground beef fat ratio
Additionally, something to remember is the fat ratio of this beef. Coming in at 88% lean and 12% fat, or 88-12, this meat is lean. Remember that fat is flavor, so this is okay for burgers, which usually have a sweet spot ratio of 85-15 or more to get that delicious, juicy burger bite. Since this honking big slab of ground beef is a little leaner, it could make for decent tacos, but it's probably best if you want to make a spicy slow cooker beef chili. Of course, a ground beef's fat content is a personal preference, and recipes may call for specific percentages. Yes, you can always use avocado oil to cook your leaner beef option if you're health-conscious. However, for some meat eaters, this meat is a little too lean for the flavor and texture they desire.
Before you write off this Kirkland Signature beef completely, here's a little pro tip: If you have dogs and want to try a fresher food alternative, the price vs quantity of this ground beef is genuinely awesome. Just make sure to pour off the excess grease that accumulates. Despite this being on the lean side, you'll still get some fat after cooking. Mix in some carrots and green beans, and your pup will be in beefy heaven.