Do Yourself A Favor And Avoid Buying Ground Beef From Costco

Costco is a great place to shop for proteins, including steaks, packaged chicken breasts, drumsticks, and fish. After you're done shopping, you can even saunter out of the store with their signature loss leader, their famous $5 rotisserie chicken, which can ever so slightly subsidize the cost of your warehouse visit. But, not every meat offering is worth the purchase at Costco. Specifically, the Kirkland Signature ground beef packages. Weighing in at 7 pounds and priced slightly cheaper than the Kirkland Signature organic beef, you'd think this giant slab of ground beef would be worth picking up, but it's really not for everyone. The packaging is flimsy, and unless you're going home and meal-prepping for a large family or small army, it's simply not worth the significant effort to repackage the beef you don't use.

It's also worth mentioning how easy it is to accidentally puncture the plastic wrap on this specific beef package compared to Kirkland Signature's individually portioned and thicker packaging. Depending on how much you're shopping, it might be worth bringing a small cooler to keep the meat fresh and free of any tears, just in case you have a leak that drips on your other groceries. Remember that you can also ask the meat and seafood department butcher for a ground beef chub. This is the same ground beef, but slightly cheaper. It's in one long packaged tube that can be cut and divided easier than the flimsy styrofoam and plastic seen above.