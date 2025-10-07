Campbell's is an iconic soup brand with a well-known red and white label that produces authentic, affordable, and top-selling products. The overarching brand is called The Campbell's Company, and it sells many other foods in addition to soup. In fact, two popular brands of pasta sauce are also made by The Campbell's Company.

The Campbell's Company owns Prego, a pasta sauce that comes in many varieties, including Classic Italian Sauces, Creamy Tomato Sauces, Alfredo Sauces, and more. Prego is known for its rich flavor and thick texture. The Campbell's Company also acquired Sovos Brands, which makes Rao's Homemade premium pasta sauce, in 2024. Rao's is a world-leading sauce made in small batches that features fresh ingredients sourced from Italy.

