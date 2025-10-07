The Two Major Pasta Sauce Brands Campbell Soup Proudly Owns
Campbell's is an iconic soup brand with a well-known red and white label that produces authentic, affordable, and top-selling products. The overarching brand is called The Campbell's Company, and it sells many other foods in addition to soup. In fact, two popular brands of pasta sauce are also made by The Campbell's Company.
The Campbell's Company owns Prego, a pasta sauce that comes in many varieties, including Classic Italian Sauces, Creamy Tomato Sauces, Alfredo Sauces, and more. Prego is known for its rich flavor and thick texture. The Campbell's Company also acquired Sovos Brands, which makes Rao's Homemade premium pasta sauce, in 2024. Rao's is a world-leading sauce made in small batches that features fresh ingredients sourced from Italy.
To get a sense of what these two sauce brands offer, both Prego and Rao's Homemade brands of Alfredo sauce are featured in our list ranking the best jarred Alfredo sauce brands. You can also find these brands ranked in our list of the best store-bought marinara sauces.
The Campbell's Company strives for quality and variety
Campbell's has been in business since 1869, headquartered in Camden, New Jersey. Its new line of premium brands, which includes Rao's Homemade, is meant to help the company grow. Owning a diverse brand portfolio is a part of Campbell's strategy to broaden its premium food line-up that includes pasta, pasta sauce, chips, soups, snacks, and beverages. The new brands will be headed by the Distinctive Brands unit within the Meals & Beverages division. Despite expanding its food offerings, Campbell's says on its website that its mission remains the same, "connecting people through food they love."
Both Prego and Rao's Homemade sauces offer families an affordable way to enjoy delicious pasta sauce. Prego is a well-loved sauce known for being prepared with fresh ingredients, made from vine-ripened tomatoes the company says mostly come from farms located within 40 miles of a processing facility. Rao's Homemade pasta sauce is inspired by the sauces originally served at Rao's New York restaurant, as well as Rao's Los Angeles and Rao's Las Vegas restaurants.
If you're considering your budget, you can experiment to see if you save money buying jarred pasta sauce versus making homemade sauce. Though this might depend on how you make homemade sauce, and the ingredients you use, but store-bought pasta sauces offer excellent affordability. Try both ways to determine which will offer the most satisfying quality for your dish.