The Vintage Outdoor Oven Thrifters Call The 'Holy Grail' Find

There aren't many grills that you can say make people stop mid-scroll (or mid-aisle at a thrift store), but somehow the vintage GE Partio Cart has that kind of presence. Introduced in 1959, the cart sort of looks like someone took a mid-century kitchen, shrunk it down and added wheels, and then decided it would look great outside. It's got a beautiful turquoise color, with lots of different compartments and even a hole to put an umbrella in at the top. No wonder thrifters call it a "holy grail" find, as it's half a collectible and half a really solid piece of usable engineering. Its unique blend of nostalgia and function make it a vintage kitchen trend that could even find a place in a modern backyards without needing restoration (if you can get one in working order, of course).

It's all about the way it behaves as it's cooking. Not just equipped with a basic grate and lid like a standard barbecue, the Partio Cart spreads everything out across different zones — a barbecue grill on one side and an oven and electrical range top on the other — which lets heat and airflow do a lot of the work. On social media you'll find numerous videos of the lucky collectors who managed to get their hands on one, learning how to use it to grill like a master whilst also letting it serve as a bit of a party trick, too.