We Tried 9 Keurig K-Cup Coffee Pods And This One Came Out On Top

Coffee is always a good idea, especially if it is made conveniently from the comfort of home. Keurig is one of the big-name brands that has dominated the coffee pod industry in America. A Keurig coffee maker isn't only a cost-effective investment for ardent coffee drinkers, but it also offers a wide variety of coffee options and guarantees consistency. Trying out different single-serve coffee pods until you find your favorite flavor is a kind of rite of passage when you own a Keurig coffee maker. We hopped on the trend and ranked nine Keurig K-Cup coffee pods to see which would come out on top. Our winner was the Caribou Coffee Medium Roast.

The blend landed in first place for several reasons. The K-Cups were ranked according to overall flavor, strength, robustness, value, and a taste that can be consistently enjoyed. Caribou Coffee pods stood out as the brand that managed what many brands get wrong: A balanced yet potent flavor without being overpowering. It's a taste both newbie coffee drinkers and long-time fans can enjoy.

While slightly more expensive at $19.99 for 24 pods, the value for flavor and experience makes it worth it. Caribou Coffee has a reputation for being sustainably sourced and specialty grade. It is also 100% Arabica coffee, which contributes to the sweeter and complex notes that this variety is known and loved for.