The Kirkland Signature Wine Cocktail That's Cheap, Delicious And Perfect Over Ice

By Julia Mullaney
Hand holding glass of red sangria with orange slice garnish LUISAO/Shutterstock

Don't sleep on Costco wines. They're affordable, and most are pretty good considering the low price tag — they're pretty much all under $20. If you're looking for a drink that has a wine bottle price tag but a little more flavor, try the Kirkland Signature Classic Red Sangria, which is a Spanish sangria infused with Valencia orange essence and various spices. Costco has budget-friendly summer wine options, and the red sangria's label also calls it a summer drink, but the deep red grapes can be enjoyed on a winter night, too.

This sangria is light with citrus notes, yet has a slight warmth from the added spices. It's just the right blend of fruity and dry, making it easy to drink and giving it characteristics that appeal to a variety of wine drinkers. And with a large 1.5-liter bottle costing just about $8 via same-day delivery (and maybe even less bought in store), the deal is hard to beat. Though it should always be enjoyed responsibly, it's just 6% alcohol by volume, meaning it doesn't hit you quite the same as a standard glass of wine (12%) — a big plus when you want to have a glass or two.

Tips for serving Costco's sangria

Kirkland Signature Classic Red Sangria Arnett Murry/Shutterstock

While Costco's sangria can be enjoyed slightly chilled or over ice and drank as is, you can also add other ingredients to it — such as sparkling water to cut the sweetness. Reddit users have expressed their love for the beverage, and some reviews say they use it as a base and enhance it with other fresh fruit. "Add a cinnamon stick, a couple orange slices, some brandy, and then top it with their Italian soda, and you've got an absolutely amazing summer drink," one Reddit user wrote. Those flavors would likely make a nice winter sangria, too. Someone else suggested topping it with Champagne (or sparkling wine), which we agree with — it adds a hint of dryness, which cuts the sweet flavor even better than regular club soda. However, the latter mixer is a good option if you want to reduce the alcohol content even further.

Besides being a delicious beverage, this sangria makes a great addition to a gathering because, when you add other fruit, it looks pretty in a pitcher. Plus, it's a good option that lands between the standard beer or wine and a more elevated cocktail, giving guests something a little different without having to spend the money on pricier wine or spirits. Of course, if you do want to have a few bottles of wine on hand as well, Costco is the secret weapon for wine lovers shopping on a budget.

