The Kirkland Signature Wine Cocktail That's Cheap, Delicious And Perfect Over Ice

While Costco's sangria can be enjoyed slightly chilled or over ice and drank as is, you can also add other ingredients to it — such as sparkling water to cut the sweetness. Reddit users have expressed their love for the beverage, and some reviews say they use it as a base and enhance it with other fresh fruit. "Add a cinnamon stick, a couple orange slices, some brandy, and then top it with their Italian soda, and you've got an absolutely amazing summer drink," one Reddit user wrote. Those flavors would likely make a nice winter sangria, too. Someone else suggested topping it with Champagne (or sparkling wine), which we agree with — it adds a hint of dryness, which cuts the sweet flavor even better than regular club soda. However, the latter mixer is a good option if you want to reduce the alcohol content even further.

Besides being a delicious beverage, this sangria makes a great addition to a gathering because, when you add other fruit, it looks pretty in a pitcher. Plus, it's a good option that lands between the standard beer or wine and a more elevated cocktail, giving guests something a little different without having to spend the money on pricier wine or spirits. Of course, if you do want to have a few bottles of wine on hand as well, Costco is the secret weapon for wine lovers shopping on a budget.