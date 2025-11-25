The Dollar Tree Wire Basket Hack That's Perfect For Hanging Kitchen Storage
Dollar Tree offers multiple products that can easily be upgraded to help with kitchen and home organization. Considering its Essentials brand selection of DIY materials, all you need is a little imagination to turn your budget finds into useful storage. For this wire basket hack, all it takes is two Dollar Tree Essentials Wire Rectangular Baskets, which cost $1.50 each. You'll also want to make sure you grab one matching Essentials Wire Storage Basket Tray, listed at the same reasonable price, to achieve an affordable farmhouse-inspired storage option.
Take all three of the aforementioned products and secure them together with zip ties in order to maintain a stable final product. Place one basket at the top and one at the bottom of the tray, ensuring you secure them equidistant from one another. Other options include affixing two rectangular baskets to a wood base instead, while some creators use clear hooks to secure these baskets inside of cabinets.
If you're feeling like your countertops have gotten a bit unruly, try hanging this creation on the wall and use it to store commonly grabbed fruits like bananas and apples. You can also use it to organize folded dish towels or the herbs and spices that you find yourself reaching for the most. This basket storage DIY is not only useful but aesthetically pleasing. Its minimalist design works best with color-matched zip ties; simply grab some in black to go with the black metal option.
Vertical space is great for kitchen storage
Among the rooms most prone to clutter, the kitchen can quickly become a problem area — think scattered herb and spice jars, haphazardly placed fruits, messy kitchen towels, and items you can't quite justify getting rid of. One of the best ways to maximize space in your kitchen is using the vertical space on your walls, inside kitchen cabinets, and doors. This basket hack is a great way to make the most of limited space. Consider grabbing enough materials to make two or three sets of this storage option as they layer above one another nicely.
Many DIY projects rely on nails and screws to secure your creation in place, which can inevitably damage the walls. But this wire basket hack works with suction or adhesive hooks, as well as standard screw-in hooks. This is great news for DIY fanatics who are looking for rental-friendly ways to add efficiency to their vertical space. Just make sure the adhesive hooks you opt for can hold the weight placed inside each of the baskets. Whether it's produce or other heavy items, weight testing is important. And if you're looking for other ways to make the most of your kitchen space, try this stylish storage hack to free up counter space: peg rails. You can even grab a magnetic strip, glue it to the back of this basket, and affix it to the outside of your refrigerator to make an extra shelf for another creative way to organize your fridge.