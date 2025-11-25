The Dollar Tree Wire Basket Hack That's Perfect For Hanging Kitchen Storage

Dollar Tree offers multiple products that can easily be upgraded to help with kitchen and home organization. Considering its Essentials brand selection of DIY materials, all you need is a little imagination to turn your budget finds into useful storage. For this wire basket hack, all it takes is two Dollar Tree Essentials Wire Rectangular Baskets, which cost $1.50 each. You'll also want to make sure you grab one matching Essentials Wire Storage Basket Tray, listed at the same reasonable price, to achieve an affordable farmhouse-inspired storage option.

Take all three of the aforementioned products and secure them together with zip ties in order to maintain a stable final product. Place one basket at the top and one at the bottom of the tray, ensuring you secure them equidistant from one another. Other options include affixing two rectangular baskets to a wood base instead, while some creators use clear hooks to secure these baskets inside of cabinets.

If you're feeling like your countertops have gotten a bit unruly, try hanging this creation on the wall and use it to store commonly grabbed fruits like bananas and apples. You can also use it to organize folded dish towels or the herbs and spices that you find yourself reaching for the most. This basket storage DIY is not only useful but aesthetically pleasing. Its minimalist design works best with color-matched zip ties; simply grab some in black to go with the black metal option.