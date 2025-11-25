Yes, You Can Restore Burnt Cookware With Just Water: Here's How

Burnt cookware is not only unsightly and frustrating, but it could also be affecting the quality of your food (making it taste burnt or bitter). And in some cases, consuming burnt remnants of food stuck to your pans, especially nonstick pans, may be a little hazardous to your health. The good news, though, is all you need to do is boil water to loosen up that stuck food and burn marks.

You don't need powerful chemicals to achieve a thorough clean when it comes to your pots and pans. Surprisingly, hot water on its own is an effective way to deglaze stuck on food bits and other char marks. Boiling water can actually coax harder-to-remove stains off the surface of your cookware and loosen up hardened food, which allows you to get pans clean easily, sans the expensive and harmful chemicals.

Fill your pan with water from the tap, crank the heat to about mid-level, and just let it sit over the heat until you can lift off the stuck contents. Then discard the liquid and wipe your pan clean with a microfiber cloth. This method is especially good for cast iron cookware, since it's not meant to be exposed to harsh chemicals or basic household cleaners like dish soap. However, for really stuck on stains, you can revive your burnt pots with one kitchen staple: liquid dishwasher detergent.