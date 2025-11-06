The Pantry Staple That Cuts Through Burnt Pan Grime Without Chemicals

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

No matter how experienced or talented you are in the kitchen, everyone has endured the frustration that comes with finding a burned mess in the bottom of one of your good pans. Maybe you put a stew on to simmer and lost track of time, or underestimated how much oil you'd need to make perfectly golden pan-fried fish, resulting in a dense layer of black grime. Though a good soak with dish soap often lifts these stains, some of them require something slightly more heavy duty, like cream of tartar.

If you're not sure what the heck cream of tartar actually is, you're not alone. It's not an ingredient many people keep in their homes these days, in spite of its usefulness and versatility. A byproduct of winemaking, cream of tartar is a powdery, white substance that's a bit acidic. Mixed with an alkaline substance like baking soda or dairy, it releases carbon dioxide, making cream of tartar perfect for stabilizing Cool Whip for frosting, or adding lift to delicate baked goods like angel food cake.

These properties also make it an excellent non-toxic cleaning agent for messes in your cookware. Its crystalline granules and acidity are a perfect partnership for dissolving and gently scrubbing away charred food and baked-on grime. Simply mix it into a smooth paste with some water, smear it evenly over the charred area, and let it work for a while before using a Scotch-Brite scouring pad or similar scrubber to easily cut through and remove the mess.