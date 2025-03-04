Revive Your Burnt Pots With One Kitchen Staple You Already Have

We've all been here: One moment you're focused on cooking, and then all of a sudden, the dog is barking, the baby is crying, and the phone is ringing. In the next moment, you're faced with the frustration of scraping a burnt mess from the bottom of your favorite pot. Instead of reaching for harsh chemicals or tossing the pan altogether, there's an easy and effective way to bring it back to life by using something you already have on hand: Liquid dishwasher detergent.

For this simple method, you'll need to use liquid dishwasher detergent. Powder can work too, but don't use the pods. First, remove any burnt food chunks that are easy to scrape out with a wooden utensil. Then, fill the burnt pot with water and add a few drops of liquid dishwasher detergent — remember, this is a concentrated detergent and a little goes a long way! Dishwasher detergent is made for more heavy-duty action, so normal dish soap won't cut it in this situation. Bring the pot of water with detergent to a boil. Continue boiling this for about 20 minutes, allowing the detergent to break down stubborn residue sitting at the bottom of the pan.

After turning off the heat, let the water-detergent mixture cool slightly before discarding the gunky solution down the drain and scrubbing away the burnt bits with a sponge. Any residue should come out quite easily at this point. This method helps restore the pot's shine, without using excessive manpower by scrubbing or scraping (and reduces the risk of any damage).