The Boxed Seasoning Mix We All Grew Up With Lost Something Important
If you're an adult who grew up in the United States, chances are you've got memories of making Shake 'n Bake at your grandparents' house. This uniquely American seasoning mix was something of a dinnertime ritual. All you had to do to make this old-school Boomer dinner was pour the mix into the bag, toss in pieces of chicken, pork, or even codfish, then shake it all up until the meat was perfectly coated. Originally released in the 1960s, it was marketed as an easier, cleaner alternative to frying, and for many families, it truly was. And of course it was impossible to escape the commercials featuring enthusiastic kids proudly declaring, "And I helped!" But if you've opened a box of Shake 'n Bake recently, you may have noticed that something's missing: the signature shaker bag.
For decades, every package of the beloved boxed seasoning contained a thin plastic bag, but in 2022 the company made the executive decision to get rid of them. Understandably, Shake 'n Bake loyalists were left lost and confused, often wondering why the brand would ditch the main feature that made the product fun in the first place. "How is it even Shake and Bake anymore?" one Reddit user asked. Another one added, "Guess it's just 'bake,'" and a third finished with "'Shake' now sold separately*."
You don't need a special bag to make Shake 'n Bake
Lest you think that Kraft, which owns the legacy brand, hates fun, there is actually a reasonable excuse for Shake 'n Bake going bagless. When the company announced the change in 2022, the purpose was to prioritize sustainability. Without bags, Kraft estimated that it would prevent 900,000 pounds of plastic waste, or the weight of more than 270 midsize cars. Getting rid of plastic bags also tied into the company's goal of making all of its packaging 100% recyclable. "While the 'shaker' bag is an important part of our legacy, our product is just as effective and delicious without the plastic waste, and we are excited for all the good to come from this simple, yet effective packaging change," said Brianna Galvin, the brand manager of Shake 'N Bake at the time.
The lack of a plastic bag shouldn't deter you from shaking up a little nostalgia in your dinner routine, however. Putting breadcrumbs in a bag is hardly a patented technique, and a special bag is actually not important. A big Ziploc bag, large reusable food storage container, or a paper grocery bag is all you need to shake (and then bake). Just make sure that whatever container you choose is big enough to hold the meat you plan to coat. Or, alternatively, you can dump the mix out and dredge the meat in a shallow bowl — but where's the nostalgic fun in that?