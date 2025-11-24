The Boxed Seasoning Mix We All Grew Up With Lost Something Important

If you're an adult who grew up in the United States, chances are you've got memories of making Shake 'n Bake at your grandparents' house. This uniquely American seasoning mix was something of a dinnertime ritual. All you had to do to make this old-school Boomer dinner was pour the mix into the bag, toss in pieces of chicken, pork, or even codfish, then shake it all up until the meat was perfectly coated. Originally released in the 1960s, it was marketed as an easier, cleaner alternative to frying, and for many families, it truly was. And of course it was impossible to escape the commercials featuring enthusiastic kids proudly declaring, "And I helped!" But if you've opened a box of Shake 'n Bake recently, you may have noticed that something's missing: the signature shaker bag.

For decades, every package of the beloved boxed seasoning contained a thin plastic bag, but in 2022 the company made the executive decision to get rid of them. Understandably, Shake 'n Bake loyalists were left lost and confused, often wondering why the brand would ditch the main feature that made the product fun in the first place. "How is it even Shake and Bake anymore?" one Reddit user asked. Another one added, "Guess it's just 'bake,'" and a third finished with "'Shake' now sold separately*."