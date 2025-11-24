Ginger Rogers was clear about the method being the most important part of making the best fried chicken. Her mother's recipe mentions several critical steps that have stood the test of time and still rate as top tips for making the perfect fried chicken, like breaking down your own chicken (she mentions a small bird being key), not overcrowding the pan, and making sure to drain it. Rogers emphasized that her mother always covered the pan while frying, made sure to heat enough oil in the skillet so that it covered each piece of chicken half-way up, and only turned it once while cooking. She also calls out the importance of resting the fried chicken on brown paper bags to absorb excess oil after frying.

The homemade gravy was another critical component of Rogers' favorite dish, and she details her mom using a bit of the leftover oil to lovingly bring this rich element together. Her mom slowly added flour and stirred it on the stovetop for a roux that thickened over time and formed the base of the gravy, then finished it by continually whisking (to prevent lumps) as she added the milk. Rogers shared with fans that she enjoyed eating her fried chicken and gravy with peas, mashed potatoes, buttered biscuits, and an olive and celery aspic salad. Obviously, one of those cherished dishes went by the cultural wayside, but her hard-earned fried chicken remains popular today.