The Old-School French Chicken Dish That's Too Flavorful To Stay Forgotten

Let's be honest. Plain old chicken can get a little boring, especially when it comes to lean boneless and skinless chicken breast. There's only so many ways you can jazz up this protein to make it memorable. Usually, though, the best way to make a chicken breast shine is by using a nice creamy sauce. And when said sauce has bacon and mushrooms... well, that's even better.

One old-school chicken dish does just that. You might not see chicken supreme on restaurant menus much anymore, but that's not because it isn't flavorful. It's a delicious and simple way to prepare chicken at home, and there are plenty of recipes online that can guide you through it. Basically, you cook a few pieces of bacon in a hot skillet. Keep the rendered fat in the pan to sear both sides of chicken breast until golden brown and not quite cooked through. Then comes making the sauce: A mix of bacon, mushrooms, garlic, chicken broth, white wine, and heavy cream. Place the chicken in the sauce to let it finish cooking through. And, just like that, you have a delicious chicken supreme.