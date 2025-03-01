Take Boring Chicken Breast To The Next Level With An Airline Cut

If you've ever paid close attention to the selection at your trusted butcher shop, you might've spotted something called airline chicken. We bet its specific name got you wondering if it had something to do with the American Airlines crew. But while they probably weren't slicing it up for you mid-flight, the dish does boast some of the most fascinating history of airline food -– it got its name because it was initially featured on airplane menus.

But unlike plain, unadorned chicken breast, this one came with a bonus -– it had the drumette still attached to it. This, apparently, made it super convenient for passengers, who could finally enjoy a delicious, savory bite, instead of battling with a knife during a bumpy ride and risking losing a finger. Simply hold by the drumette and munch away.

While this particular cut still hasn't landed on the list of the five airline meals we'd eat on the ground, it's incredibly flavorful and tender, while at the same time boasting a slight gamey flavor. Its sophisticated appearance has recently boosted its popularity in restaurants, challenging chefs around the globe to flaunt their skills by delicately scraping the meat off the bone –- a technique commonly known as Frenching.

However, the stripped-down bone isn't just for show. It has a functional side as well because it helps regulate heat, making sure the entire cut stays juicy while cooking evenly. But how to do this impressive cut justice? And what sides does it pair with best? Brace yourself, as there are plenty of ways to get creative with it.