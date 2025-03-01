Take Boring Chicken Breast To The Next Level With An Airline Cut
If you've ever paid close attention to the selection at your trusted butcher shop, you might've spotted something called airline chicken. We bet its specific name got you wondering if it had something to do with the American Airlines crew. But while they probably weren't slicing it up for you mid-flight, the dish does boast some of the most fascinating history of airline food -– it got its name because it was initially featured on airplane menus.
But unlike plain, unadorned chicken breast, this one came with a bonus -– it had the drumette still attached to it. This, apparently, made it super convenient for passengers, who could finally enjoy a delicious, savory bite, instead of battling with a knife during a bumpy ride and risking losing a finger. Simply hold by the drumette and munch away.
While this particular cut still hasn't landed on the list of the five airline meals we'd eat on the ground, it's incredibly flavorful and tender, while at the same time boasting a slight gamey flavor. Its sophisticated appearance has recently boosted its popularity in restaurants, challenging chefs around the globe to flaunt their skills by delicately scraping the meat off the bone –- a technique commonly known as Frenching.
However, the stripped-down bone isn't just for show. It has a functional side as well because it helps regulate heat, making sure the entire cut stays juicy while cooking evenly. But how to do this impressive cut justice? And what sides does it pair with best? Brace yourself, as there are plenty of ways to get creative with it.
How to cook airline chicken breast
While you could try prepping airline chicken yourself — cutting the wing at the joint and scraping away the meat — it's way easier to just have your butcher do it for you. After you take it back home and get your station ready, one way to cook it is by grilling it with the skin side facing down, and then brushing on a rich layer of homemade barbecue sauce. And if you're not feeling like making your own, consider trying out this Japanese barbecue sauce brand that's worth the hype.
Another way to cook your airline chicken to perfection is by pan-searing it and serving it with a delicious mushroom sauce. Just remember to leave the skin on for an extra fatty and buttery flavor, and don't hesitate to experiment with the ingredients. A handful of shallots can also go a long way in crafting a delicious shallot-mustard sauce, which will take your airline chicken experience to a whole new level.
However, if you don't feel like spending too much time at the stovetop, you can always skip this step and cook your airline chicken straight in the oven. So, once you sear it in a pan for a couple of minutes on each side (or at least until you see that golden crust starting to form), just transfer it to your preheated oven and pour yourself a nice glass of Chardonnay as you wait. Once done, all that's left to do is to plate it up, cut through it, and savor every bite.