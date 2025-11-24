The Costco Pantry Staple That's Actually Worth Buying In Bulk All Year Round

There are some pantry staples that you never leave a store without restocking, like butter, milk, and sugar. These ingredients are common in various desserts, hot drinks, and meals, regardless of cuisine — making them universally valuable. Of those mentioned, granulated sugar is one of the most distinctly cost-effective items to buy in bulk all year round, especially from Costco. This is because it's shelf stable, and, therefore, has no impending expiration date that you have to worry about, as it virtually never goes bad.

Granulated sugar at Costco is sold at a reasonable price of about $20 for a 25-pound bag of Imperial Granulated Sugar (depending on location). When gauging just how much bulk you should buy, it helps to know how many cups of sugar are in a pound: Each pound equates to about 2.25 cups of sugar. Not only will you save money, but buying bulk sugar is also more sustainable since you reduce packaging waste.

Costco is well known for its deals on bulk products, but you don't always have an unlimited amount of time to use them up. Though some customers unknowingly fall into the bulk shopping habit that could be costing them hundreds of dollars, sugar is one ingredient that is undeniably worth the purchase. And if you're worried you won't find enough ways to make the most of your granulated sugar, you can also make powdered sugar at home, for example, and expand its uses.