How Many Cups Of Sugar Are In One Pound?

Though we often take it for granted, sugar is an incredibly versatile cooking ingredient. It not only adds sweetness to your favorite recipes, but also acts as a stabilizer, preservative, and it enhances other flavors — and running out of it can easily turn a fun afternoon of baking into a stressful time crunch. Knowing how many cups of sugar are in a pound makes it easier to stock up on the right amount and prevent baking emergencies before they occur.

If you usually cook with white sugar, you'll find that a 1-pound bag typically contains about 2¼ cups of sugar, which can help you accurately estimate how many bags you'll need for any recipe. For instance, if you're planning to bake three batches of zesty lemon shortbread cookies, and each batch requires 1 cup of granulated sugar, you'll need 3 cups, total. Since each pound of sugar contains a little over 2 cups, you'll need 2 pounds to ensure you have enough sugar for all three batches of cookies.

Of course, measuring your baking ingredients by weight may make this estimation process a little easier since you don't have to calculate the number of cups per bag. This is especially true if you're using brown or powdered sugar instead of white. Each type of sugar has a different density and takes up a different amount of space in a measuring cup.