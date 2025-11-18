You're Paying 40% More For Coffee This Year, But That Could Be About To Change

If coffee has seemed more expensive this year, you're not imagining it. Average retail prices for ground roast coffee have been ticking up since 2020, and they've spiked up more than 40% in the past year alone (as of September 2025), according to the Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) via Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis (FRED). Even instant coffee hasn't fared much better, with additional BLS data showing a cost index increase of nearly 22% between September 2024 and September 2025. That represents a devastating hit to the two-thirds of Americans who drink coffee daily (and, yes, caffeine withdrawal is a real thing). But don't think you're doomed to keep opening your wallet wider for a cup of joe or be forced to give it up entirely just yet. In an unexpected turn of events on Friday, November 14, President Trump announced that he would be rolling back tariffs on coffee and other common food and beverage goods.

Does this surprising announcement actually mean coffee prices will lower for consumers? Maybe. In order to understand what kinds of prices to expect in the year coming forward, it's worth taking a look at why tariffs have driven up these costs in the first place, as well as the various other factors involved in coffee inflation.