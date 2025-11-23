The Unexpected Reason Your Cheesesteaks Are Lacking Serious Flavor (And The Easy Way To Fix It)

There isn't much to the perfect cheesesteak. A fresh roll, that iconic Cheez Whiz — regarded as the best cheese option for this classic sandwich — and thinly sliced, well-seasoned steak. That last ingredient is arguably the most important. And if you're slicing your steak too thick, it could be the surprising reason your cheesesteak isn't as good as it should be.

A cheesesteak should be made with paper thin steak that cooks in little time. If shaved steak is something you consume a lot of, it might be worth it to invest in a meat slicer. But if that isn't feasible, then the easiest way to achieve thin steak at home is with a sharp knife and some precision. Slice it as paper thin as possible; you should just about be able to see through it. To get a better grip on the meat, you can freeze it slightly, just so it's easier to work with before slicing. If you happen to have a food processor that has a slicing blade, it's worth trying, too. As far as steak type, ribeye is often used in cheesesteaks because of its high fat content and rich flavor. However, ribeye tends to be expensive, so you can also use a more affordable cut like sirloin or flat iron.