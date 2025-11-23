The Unexpected Reason Your Cheesesteaks Are Lacking Serious Flavor (And The Easy Way To Fix It)
There isn't much to the perfect cheesesteak. A fresh roll, that iconic Cheez Whiz — regarded as the best cheese option for this classic sandwich — and thinly sliced, well-seasoned steak. That last ingredient is arguably the most important. And if you're slicing your steak too thick, it could be the surprising reason your cheesesteak isn't as good as it should be.
A cheesesteak should be made with paper thin steak that cooks in little time. If shaved steak is something you consume a lot of, it might be worth it to invest in a meat slicer. But if that isn't feasible, then the easiest way to achieve thin steak at home is with a sharp knife and some precision. Slice it as paper thin as possible; you should just about be able to see through it. To get a better grip on the meat, you can freeze it slightly, just so it's easier to work with before slicing. If you happen to have a food processor that has a slicing blade, it's worth trying, too. As far as steak type, ribeye is often used in cheesesteaks because of its high fat content and rich flavor. However, ribeye tends to be expensive, so you can also use a more affordable cut like sirloin or flat iron.
Consider asking a butcher for ultra-thin steak
If you browse your grocery store's meat section or your local butcher shop, then you might find some shaved ribeye already for sale. But if not, your butcher should be able to help you out. They're the pros for a reason, so just explain how you want it cut. According to Reddit users on the r/AskCulinary subreddit, Korean markets tend to have exceptionally thin-sliced steak available for purchase because it's commonly used in Korean barbecue. It's worth asking local forums if you don't know where your nearest market is, and you can call to confirm before you make the trip there.
Once you get the extra-thin steak, don't overcook it. Keep the heat low, which helps prevent the juices from evaporating and resulting in too dry of a steak. Cook it just until the red disappears, then remove it from the heat immediately. Add some salt at the end of the cooking process for the best flavor. Avoid using table salt and instead opt for kosher or sea salt to avoid that metallic iodine taste.