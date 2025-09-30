What You Need To Know Before Thrifting That Vintage Tupperware

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Even if you don't have a piece of Tupperware in your kitchen right now, chances are you have memories of these blocky plastic containers, especially from the late 1990s and early 2000s when their sales peaked. At the time, a Tupperware box stood out; there was nothing quite like it in the kitchen. One container to freeze, heat, and eat out of, the nostalgic connection for many is strong. Therefore, when the company filed for bankruptcy in 2024, for the first time, it felt like these ubiquitous kitchen mates may not be around forever. Sure, there are now plenty of substitutes, which is one of the reasons behind the rise and fall of Tupperware, but the fact that the vintage Tupperware trend is brewing shows just how attached we are to the OG plastic containers.

There are decades-old Tupperware pieces that you'll find in second-hand stores everywhere. Unlike stoneware, which is a hardy but rare vintage kitchen thrift find, these plastic containers are still available at very low prices, making them tempting spur-of-the-moment purchases. However, those vintage containers may only be good for adding a nostalgic touch to your kitchen, but not for actually storing food. Depending on when they were manufactured, Tupperware pieces could contain harmful chemicals.

Like many daily practices of yore that are only now being discovered as harmful, plastic containers, including Tupperware, were earlier made using dangerous chemicals. One of the most widespread is Bisphenol A (BPA), which is found in a variety of plastic products, including kitchen containers. While Tupperware stopped using BPA after 2010, vintage containers manufactured prior to that will still have it. Plus, older Tupperware containers were also found to contain harmful chemicals like lead, arsenic, cadmium, and mercury.