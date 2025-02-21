What Really Happens To The Things People Return At Costco?

Costco is known for its generous return policy, which allows its card-carrying members to return almost anything without hassle. After all, the return policy states, "risk-free 100% satisfaction guarantee." Beyond a few notable exceptions, the purchase price of any item will be reimbursed for any returned items that customers are not happy with. But have you ever wondered what happens to all those returned items?

The journey of returned items at Costco is not so simple, especially because the warehouse retailer sells items throughout many different categories. The type of product, whether it is perishable or not, and its condition determine where it will go. For all returned items, the first step is for Costco employees to inspect and assess their condition.

If the product is non-perishable, unopened, and in perfect shape, this is a straightforward decision: It is likely to go right back on the shelf. Some items, like toothbrushes or other personal hygiene items, are unsanitary to resale, so these automatically get recycled. Return bicycles are a liability issue, so these get donated.