Various iterations of beef and celery stir fry, a dish popularized in the 1960s, can still be enjoyed today, whether it's at a restaurant or homemade. The origins of this beef and celery skillet can be connoted as an Americanized version of a Chinese food classic: chop suey. This dish's name means an assortment of pieces, and often refers to stir-fry dishes made of ingredients that need to be used up, including under-appreciated vegetables like celery. When simmered with chunks of beef and served in a soy sauce base, the final result is quite delicious, boasting interesting texture and subtle refinement.

Considering that this dish's main components are inspired by Chinese cuisine, it may leave you considering other Chinese-American classics. For example, you may wonder how chow mein is different from chop suey. The main distinction is the inclusion of noodles in the former, though some variations of chop suey happen to incorporate noodles as well. This is not the only example of a dish that has shifted due to the influence of Chinese cuisine — the same goes for the Irish-Chinese invention, "Spice Bags," which are essentially french fries mixed with chili, chicken, onions, and peppers.

Understood as a fridge clear-out dish, you could compare this meal to a shipwreck casserole (which is made from leftover ingredients as well). This meal is considered to be a retro favorite, with many feeling nostalgic about its influence back in the day, commonly served up for dinner over 60 years ago. What makes this recipe even more appealing is the fact that the ingredients and preparation are very simple. It's also cost-effective if you're looking for a practical, yet interesting meal on a budget.