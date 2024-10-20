What Makes Chop Suey Different From Chow Mein?

When ordering Chinese takeout in the United States, you'll likely find one or both of these dishes on the menu: chow mein or chop suey. At first glance, many people might mistake them for being the same dish. They share similarities in their appearance and U.S. history; however, they have different origins, textures, and tastes. Chow mein requires noodles as the main ingredient, while chop suey is more up to interpretation. Chow mein and chop suey are both dishes featuring a starch, vegetables, protein, and sauce. Each has also served a specific role in Chinese American cuisine dating back to the 19th century, when this food culture started to take off in the states.

Chinese American food reflects the history of Chinese immigrants and their contributions to the culinary world as well as the hardships they faced in making a name for themselves. Inaccurate and, quite frankly, racist myths about Chinese cuisine and people permeated the dominant culture in the 19th and 20th centuries, even though many Americans who tried the food responded well to the taste. Ultimately, good taste won out, though many dishes were altered to suit Americans' palates and ingredients. Though they might be unrecognizable in modern mainland China, both chow mein and chop suey exist today as delicious Chinese American foods with distinct features.