How Chinese Takeout 'Spice Bags' Became A Quintessential Irish Snack
Chinese takeout has become a popular form of fast food in recent decades. Many '80s and '90s kids have nostalgia for the square white boxes, and although the myths of MSG in Chinese food deterred some, Chinese takeout still remains popular. In fact, Chinese takeout became popular enough to breach international lines, resulting in unique fusion dishes in other countries, including Ireland.
An Irish Chinese fusion takeout dish has gone viral on TikTok. Known as a spice bag, this dish consists of fries, salt and chili chicken, and peppers and onions covered in a variety of spices, hence the name. The spice bags debuted in Dublin in 2010 and have since gained a cult following, spreading to various parts of the globe.
While spice bags are considered a Chinese takeout dish, these spice bags are not actually a Chinese recipe at all. Instead, this dish is a combination of Chinese-inspired flavors and commonplace Irish foods, like fries and chicken.
The story of the spice bags
Although spice bags have gone viral online recently, they are actually a few years older than the internet gives them credit for. According to broadcaster RTE, rumor has it that spice bags supposedly originated at The Sunflower Chinese Takeaway in Dublin, Ireland, in 2010. The dish started as an experiment among the staff to create an end-of-shift meal; however, when it was shared with some close friends, it became clear that it would be well liked and it was soon added to the menu.
Other Chinese takeout joints in Ireland quickly started making their own versions. Spice bags later went on to win JustEat's Takeaway Award as Ireland's favorite takeout item in 2020. They became so popular that they was later inducted into the list of traditional Irish foods by the National Folklore Collection at the University College Dublin. While spice bags aren't exactly among the list of dishes you'd find in an Irish pub, they're still considered an Irish snack staple that many have gone out of their way to try.
The dish didn't stay exclusive to Ireland either; as demands for the dish rose in other countries, spice bags began to appear in Melbourne, Australia, and later in Toronto and Vancouver, Canada. The basic ingredients remain the same everywhere, but there are some variations of spice bags, including serving it with curry on the side.