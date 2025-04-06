How Chinese Takeout 'Spice Bags' Became A Quintessential Irish Snack

Although spice bags have gone viral online recently, they are actually a few years older than the internet gives them credit for. According to broadcaster RTE, rumor has it that spice bags supposedly originated at The Sunflower Chinese Takeaway in Dublin, Ireland, in 2010. The dish started as an experiment among the staff to create an end-of-shift meal; however, when it was shared with some close friends, it became clear that it would be well liked and it was soon added to the menu.

Other Chinese takeout joints in Ireland quickly started making their own versions. Spice bags later went on to win JustEat's Takeaway Award as Ireland's favorite takeout item in 2020. They became so popular that they was later inducted into the list of traditional Irish foods by the National Folklore Collection at the University College Dublin. While spice bags aren't exactly among the list of dishes you'd find in an Irish pub, they're still considered an Irish snack staple that many have gone out of their way to try.

The dish didn't stay exclusive to Ireland either; as demands for the dish rose in other countries, spice bags began to appear in Melbourne, Australia, and later in Toronto and Vancouver, Canada. The basic ingredients remain the same everywhere, but there are some variations of spice bags, including serving it with curry on the side.