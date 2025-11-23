What's The Difference Between A Cookie Sheet, A Baking Sheet And A Sheet Pan

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

If you're an avid baker, you probably have a dozen different kinds of pans hiding in your kitchen drawers and cabinets. For the rest of us, though, a few standard oven-safe trays seem to do the trick most of the time. So when we hear the terms cookie sheet, baking sheet, and sheet pan — and that they don't all mean the same thing — it's only natural to feel a little confused. Thankfully, Chowhound consulted expert baker Janina O'Leary, co-founder and executive pastry chef of George's Donuts & Merriment (@georgessf on Instagram) in San Francisco, California, to clear up what distinguishes these baking instruments.

According to O'Leary, the difference mainly comes down to the shape and design of the tray, specifically its rim or edge. "A cookie sheet is typically rimless (or with a very small rim). It allows cookies to slide off easily," she explains. On the other hand, she says, "A baking sheet or sheet pan has rims on all sides and is more versatile and great for cookies, roasted veggies, and sheet-pan meals." So while you can use the terms "sheet pan" and "baking sheet" interchangeably, a cookie sheet is a slightly different story. They're often insulated, which comes with pros and cons, and should really only be used for baking cookies or biscuits, since they can't contain oil the way a rimmed baking sheet can. If you're only going to keep one kind of baking tray in your kitchen, a sheet pan (aka baking sheet) is the more versatile option.