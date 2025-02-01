What Is The Best Material For Baking Sheets?
Nearly everyone has baking sheets in their kitchen, but often, the materials they're made of don't get a second thought. A baking sheet's a baking sheet, right? Well, not quite. Just as the color of your baking sheet matters, so too does the material it's made of. While all types of baking sheets have their uses, one specific material stands out as an all-around great choice and industry standard: aluminum.
The thing about aluminum is that it's an amazing conductor of heat. This means it heats up faster than other materials in the oven and cools down faster when pulled out. Likewise, its light color gives you more control over how browned the bottoms of your baked goods become, as darker colors absorb heat faster, causing more rapid browning. Although stainless steel is often favored for other types of cookware, it falls short for baking because it conducts heat less efficiently. The same applies to aluminized steel sheets (stainless steel sheets coated in aluminum). Similarly, nonstick and ceramic-coated sheets fall behind in heat conduction, and thanks to their coatings, can wear out over time.
While aluminum baking sheets reign supreme for their conductivity and capability to produce uniform results, they do have some downsides. When used for acidic foods, aluminum pans can corrode, become discolored, and give foods a metallic taste. Aluminum is also susceptible to scratches and staining from burnt oils and food. Fortunately, these issues can be avoided with the proper care and maintenance.
Caring for your aluminum baking sheets is super easy
Whether you have old aluminum baking sheets that need proper cleaning or you want to keep your new baking sheets in great condition for as long as possible, maintenance doesn't have to be complicated. For cleaning your dingy baking sheets that are already darkened, you can use a mixture of baking soda and peroxide. Just sprinkle the baking soda over the sheet and spritz with peroxide until saturated. Allowed the pan to sit overnight and then scrape clean. Baking soda is a mild abrasive with the ability to dissolve grease, and it works with the foaming action of the peroxide to loosen stuck-on grime, making it easier to remove. This is undoubtedly more effective than, say, cleaning your sheet pans with dryer sheets, which, while popular online, doesn't really work in practice.
As for keeping your sheet pans clean in the first place, using parchment paper when baking or aluminum foil when roasting can help keep the pan from staining. Likewise, using neutral oils with higher smoke points can help prevent burnt-on stains. Cleaning them thoroughly with warm water, dish soap, and a no-scratch sponge can also help keep them looking their best. However, avoid putting them in the dishwasher because some detergents can cause discoloration.
With the right care, your aluminum baking sheets can last for a long time while still looking their best. Although dingy baking sheets are still okay to bake with, it's always a good practice to take care of them so you won't feel embarrassed to whip them out during family gatherings — especially when you know your mother-in-law is judging you!