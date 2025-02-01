What Is The Best Material For Baking Sheets?

Nearly everyone has baking sheets in their kitchen, but often, the materials they're made of don't get a second thought. A baking sheet's a baking sheet, right? Well, not quite. Just as the color of your baking sheet matters, so too does the material it's made of. While all types of baking sheets have their uses, one specific material stands out as an all-around great choice and industry standard: aluminum.

The thing about aluminum is that it's an amazing conductor of heat. This means it heats up faster than other materials in the oven and cools down faster when pulled out. Likewise, its light color gives you more control over how browned the bottoms of your baked goods become, as darker colors absorb heat faster, causing more rapid browning. Although stainless steel is often favored for other types of cookware, it falls short for baking because it conducts heat less efficiently. The same applies to aluminized steel sheets (stainless steel sheets coated in aluminum). Similarly, nonstick and ceramic-coated sheets fall behind in heat conduction, and thanks to their coatings, can wear out over time.

While aluminum baking sheets reign supreme for their conductivity and capability to produce uniform results, they do have some downsides. When used for acidic foods, aluminum pans can corrode, become discolored, and give foods a metallic taste. Aluminum is also susceptible to scratches and staining from burnt oils and food. Fortunately, these issues can be avoided with the proper care and maintenance.