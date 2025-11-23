The Vegas Restaurant With The Most Affordable (But Still Incredible) Prime Ribs

When it comes to red meat, we'll take any deal we can get these days. As of October 2025, the price of ground beef has reached record highs, up more than 50% since 2020 at over $6 per pound, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It also shows that steak prices have had a similarly meteoric rise from less than $8 per pound to more than $12 in the same timeframe. Americans might love their beef, but going out for a steak dinner comes with a hefty cost these days. That said, you can still find some quality, inexpensive cuts of red meat out there if you know where to look.

One surprising spot for an affordable steakhouse feast is right in the heart of Las Vegas. Located inside the El Cortez Hotel and Casino, Siegel's 1941 has one of the best deals on a perfect prime rib you'll find anywhere. For just $19.95, you can feast on an 8-ounce prime rib with a baked potato and the house vegetable. If you're feeling extra hungry, Siegel's also offers larger cuts at equally great value. For $35, you can enjoy the 12-ounce queen cut prime rib with a choice of potato and asparagus, and for $7 more, you can feast on the 16-ounce king cut prime rib with the same sides.