The Vegas Restaurant With The Most Affordable (But Still Incredible) Prime Ribs
When it comes to red meat, we'll take any deal we can get these days. As of October 2025, the price of ground beef has reached record highs, up more than 50% since 2020 at over $6 per pound, according to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics. It also shows that steak prices have had a similarly meteoric rise from less than $8 per pound to more than $12 in the same timeframe. Americans might love their beef, but going out for a steak dinner comes with a hefty cost these days. That said, you can still find some quality, inexpensive cuts of red meat out there if you know where to look.
One surprising spot for an affordable steakhouse feast is right in the heart of Las Vegas. Located inside the El Cortez Hotel and Casino, Siegel's 1941 has one of the best deals on a perfect prime rib you'll find anywhere. For just $19.95, you can feast on an 8-ounce prime rib with a baked potato and the house vegetable. If you're feeling extra hungry, Siegel's also offers larger cuts at equally great value. For $35, you can enjoy the 12-ounce queen cut prime rib with a choice of potato and asparagus, and for $7 more, you can feast on the 16-ounce king cut prime rib with the same sides.
How Siegel's 1941 stacks up
Siegel's 1941 prime ribs owe their juiciness and flavor to a special preparation method that includes a blend of spices and an egg white coating. And if you find yourself hankering for some red meat after hitting the tables into the wee hours, the restaurant's late night menu features a prime rib sandwich served with french fries for $19.
According to many Reddit users, even though the price of the prime rib special at Siegel's has jumped significantly in recent years, it remains one of the city's best deals. Compare that to other options in Las Vegas, such as the famous Golden Steer steakhouse – known for its famous guests like Frank Sinatra and Elvis Presley – which will set you back $75 for a 14-ounce prime rib. That's a huge jump in price, and it might make you wonder if it has more to do with the restaurant's history than the prime rib itself. Not far down the road, Bob Taylor's Ranch House offers a 12-ounce smoked prime rib for $39.99. Though slightly more expensive than Siegel's 12-ounce prime rib, the five-hour smoking process should bring enough flavor to make it worth spending a few more dollars.
While some of these other restaurants might offer larger portions, you can't beat Siegel's 1941 on price. Even its 16-ounce prime rib, costing $42, is still a great deal compared to other Vegas restaurants. Like its top buffets, there's truly no shortage of prime rib options in Vegas.