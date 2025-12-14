How Joffrey's Coffee Became A Beloved Disney Parks Staple
For those of us with a caffeine addiction, one of the most important dining-related questions when entering a Disney theme park may be, "Where's the coffee?" Unsurprisingly, the Bucks is an option, but even genius Starbucks ordering hacks can't compete with Disney's official specialty coffee, Joffrey's Coffee & Tea Co., which provides a multitude of custom blends that are a pivotal part of the park experience for coffee lovers. Chowhound spoke with Disney representatives to learn more about Joffrey's journey from a small Florida business to the signature coffee provider of Disney.
Joffrey's got its start in the '80s with a pre-World War II-era roaster and a single location in Tampa, over an hour away from the magic and splendor of Disney World. Legend says Joffrey's Coffee was first recognized by a chef who was a fan of its brews (and may have served it unofficially at a Disney restaurant). That turned into a small kiosk that eventually blossomed into an enduring creative partnership.
Now, Joffrey's makes countless blends and specialty products featuring high-quality 100% Specialty Grade Arabica beans and has become a must-stop location for coffee-loving Disney fans.
How Joffrey's Coffee became a staple at the Happiest Place on Earth
According to Yahoo LIfe, in the mid-'90s, Disney was serving a famously second-rate brew when a Disney chef allegedly visited Joffrey's and liked the coffee so much he began serving it in one of Disney's key restaurants. We can't confirm that part of the story, but we do know that Disney officially began serving Joffrey's at Typhoon Lagoon in 1995. The coffee was apparently such an improvement over what the rest of the park served that nearly two decades later, in 2012, Joffrey's received Disney's official specialty coffee provider designation.
Since the partnership began, Joffrey's has developed an array of creative coffee blends for the company. Some are seasonal, while others are based on unique Disney themes. According to the Disney representatives, "Joffrey's creates specialty blends just for Disney, tied to parks and resorts experiences, [...] seasons, and holidays — all with a goal of contributing to an immersive guest experience" For example, Joffrey's created Disney Tiana Bayou Beignet (available on Amazon or the Joffrey's site), a medium-roast blend with notes of honey and powdered sugar to taste like Louisiana's official state donut.
But Joffrey's does more than roast the coffee. For an extra-special Joffrey's adventure, you can visit Coffee Experience at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort or the Joffrey's at Disney Springs, which have latte art details and unique themed beverages, such as the iced coffee float at Auntie Gravity's Galactic Goodies (Tomorrowland) and the espresso martini at the Grand Floridian.
Today, Joffrey's provides coffee at more than 20 branded locations at Walt Disney World and Disney California Adventure in addition to being served at Disney restaurants, resorts, and more. It has grown from 10 employees when it opened its first Disney kiosk to over 150, according to the representatives, and all because they're masters at developing the perfect blend for every occasion.
How Joffrey's develops Disney blends
According to the Disney reps, "Joffrey's is excellent at collaborating with Disney and bringing a level of white-glove service. They're able to customize to a great level of detail...." For example, must-try Disney- and Disney property-themed blends include "Star Wars"-inspired flavors like the Kylo Ren-themed Dare to Resist, a dark and bold brew with a hint of mystery, or the Christmas-meets-Mandalorian-themed Up to Snow Good, with notes of white chocolate and peppermint. On the more traditional side of things, there's the Disney Princess Coffee Collection (which includes the Tiana blend in addition to Cinderella- and Belle-themed coffees).
But developing these inventive and evocative coffee blends is not a quick or simple process. "Joffrey's and Disney chefs work very closely together, adjusting palate notes, finishes, etc. based upon the goal of the blend," the reps explain. For example, when creating a seasonal blend, the roastmaster leans on flavors that convey the feelings people commonly associate with that time of year, such as evoking the bounty of the harvest with the well-rounded flavor and rich aroma of Disney's Happy Harvest Blend.
The response has been very positive, the representatives report. "Anecdotally, we hear guests say Joffrey's is part of their planned Disney experience — it's considered a first stop for many people." Of course, a trip to Disney also isn't complete without sampling the park's other cuisine, be that from one of the best Disney restaurants or undeniably iconic treats like Dole whip and Mickey-shaped beignets.