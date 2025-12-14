How Joffrey's Coffee Became A Beloved Disney Parks Staple

According to Yahoo LIfe, in the mid-'90s, Disney was serving a famously second-rate brew when a Disney chef allegedly visited Joffrey's and liked the coffee so much he began serving it in one of Disney's key restaurants. We can't confirm that part of the story, but we do know that Disney officially began serving Joffrey's at Typhoon Lagoon in 1995. The coffee was apparently such an improvement over what the rest of the park served that nearly two decades later, in 2012, Joffrey's received Disney's official specialty coffee provider designation.

Since the partnership began, Joffrey's has developed an array of creative coffee blends for the company. Some are seasonal, while others are based on unique Disney themes. According to the Disney representatives, "Joffrey's creates specialty blends just for Disney, tied to parks and resorts experiences, [...] seasons, and holidays — all with a goal of contributing to an immersive guest experience" For example, Joffrey's created Disney Tiana Bayou Beignet (available on Amazon or the Joffrey's site), a medium-roast blend with notes of honey and powdered sugar to taste like Louisiana's official state donut.

But Joffrey's does more than roast the coffee. For an extra-special Joffrey's adventure, you can visit Coffee Experience at Disney's Coronado Springs Resort or the Joffrey's at Disney Springs, which have latte art details and unique themed beverages, such as the iced coffee float at Auntie Gravity's Galactic Goodies (Tomorrowland) and the espresso martini at the Grand Floridian.

Today, Joffrey's provides coffee at more than 20 branded locations at Walt Disney World and Disney California Adventure in addition to being served at Disney restaurants, resorts, and more. It has grown from 10 employees when it opened its first Disney kiosk to over 150, according to the representatives, and all because they're masters at developing the perfect blend for every occasion.