The Hands-Down Best Chain Steakhouse Has Mastered The Art Of Dry-Aging Meat
Whether you're looking for a lavish five-star experience to color your fancy evening or a casual chain with more-than-decent dishes, you can expect that every state offers succulent meat that knows how to make its way to every American's heart. When we ranked U.S. steakhouses from worst to best, The Capital Grille claimed the first spot. The most obvious reason is its technique, drawing on its mastery of the art of dry-aging meat, which takes the chain between 18 and 24 days to complete, as if a nod to the saying, "perfection takes time." This helps bring out an exquisite mouthful with a tender center, while still achieving that light char on the outside. Once the dry-aging process has reached its maximum potency, it goes straight to The Capital Grille's butchers for hand carving. Having an on-site team ensures that the quality remains consistent in every cut. It's little touches like this that make the dining experience all the more fulfilling.
The next best thing is the drizzly, delectable sauces the steaks come with. And you don't have to just settle for some boring potatoes for your side, either. One of the steakhouse secrets that will make your food better is having a worthy accompaniment to your entree, and The Capital Grille meets that expectation hands-down. With 75 locations in America and two overseas, the opportunity to dine here is not to be missed, especially if you're currently drooling just as much as we are.
Have a drool-worthy feast at The Capital Grille
Kona-crusted dry-aged bone-in New York strip with shallot butter needs no introduction. Saying it out loud seems like a mouthful, and getting to taste it is, too — in the best way possible. Surprisingly, the best part about this dish isn't the meat itself (it comes a close second, though), but the shallot butter. It adds to sophistication, elevating the dish to new heights — and an even higher price tag of $66. But the condiment's creaminess makes up for it, as it pairs perfectly with the meat's mouthwatering texture, and the mild and pleasant addition from the onions adds to the delightfulness. Hawaiian Kona coffee rub is also added to the mix. This versatile seasoning that goes heavy on that savory punch also has a bit of an herby layer to offer and a touch of heat.
The porcini-rubbed bone-in ribeye with 15-year aged balsamic at $77 has comforting earthy notes from the rub and a sophisticated depth, along with a pleasant sourness from the balsamic. Evidently, it's also a luxurious option, but with lavish ingredients, it seems worth the shot. A restaurant's sides can determine the quality of the menu, and a quick look over The Capital Grille's offerings will tell you that it values the classics without being half-hearted with its options. You can choose from a modest variety, including creamed spinach that perfectly captures the melt-in-your-mouth bite of each hand-carved meat, as well as lobster mac and cheese and potatoes au gratin.