The Hands-Down Best Chain Steakhouse Has Mastered The Art Of Dry-Aging Meat

Whether you're looking for a lavish five-star experience to color your fancy evening or a casual chain with more-than-decent dishes, you can expect that every state offers succulent meat that knows how to make its way to every American's heart. When we ranked U.S. steakhouses from worst to best, The Capital Grille claimed the first spot. The most obvious reason is its technique, drawing on its mastery of the art of dry-aging meat, which takes the chain between 18 and 24 days to complete, as if a nod to the saying, "perfection takes time." This helps bring out an exquisite mouthful with a tender center, while still achieving that light char on the outside. Once the dry-aging process has reached its maximum potency, it goes straight to The Capital Grille's butchers for hand carving. Having an on-site team ensures that the quality remains consistent in every cut. It's little touches like this that make the dining experience all the more fulfilling.

The next best thing is the drizzly, delectable sauces the steaks come with. And you don't have to just settle for some boring potatoes for your side, either. One of the steakhouse secrets that will make your food better is having a worthy accompaniment to your entree, and The Capital Grille meets that expectation hands-down. With 75 locations in America and two overseas, the opportunity to dine here is not to be missed, especially if you're currently drooling just as much as we are.