Ikea's $6 Organizer Effortlessly Keeps Kitchen Cabinets From Turning Into Chaos

Ikea is known for its affordable decor and home goods — a saving grace for those wanting minimalist products as they move to a new city or reorganize their home. Not only does this store offer a wide variety of decorations, it also stocks useful products that do wonders for organization and storage. If you're in the market for items to make the most of your kitchen cabinets, the Utrusta partition is the way to go. It comes in a two-pack and is currently available for only $5.99 in the United States.

This item scores high on Ikea's website. Nearly 50 customers have reviewed it, and most have given it five stars. Customers considered the item cost-effective and quick to install. It's especially handy if your pans and cutting boards tend to tumble into chaos. One reviewer sums it up perfectly, saying: "With these dividers, I can safely store the cutting boards, griddle, and now 3 ceramic serving platters without worrying about them sliding down when something gets pulled out of the cabinet."

These partitions are not only good for wrangling your various kitchen essentials, but also serve as a chic addition to many different decor styles and kitchen layouts. Another customer expressed on the product page: "I bought these dividers for my newly remodeled kitchen, and they are one of the features that we love best." This item is reliable and simple to integrate into your space. And if you're hoping to master the art of decluttering, try using the 12 items to keep, 12 items to donate, and 12 items to relocate method.