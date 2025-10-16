Save Drawer Space With A Dollar Tree Solution For Storing Measuring Spoons

Though measuring spoons are arguably some of the most essential baking and cooking tools one can own, they are seemingly also some of the most cumbersome materials to store properly. Regardless of how well you stack them, they always end up jamming in the drawer, leaving your utensils stuck inside. For those who are fed up with this never-ending battle, there is actually a much better way to store this important kitchen tool — and it's incredibly cheap. Next time you're at Dollar Tree, try grabbing a set of Self-Adhesive Plastic Hooks for better measuring spoon storage.

If you find yourself frequently reaching for your measuring spoons, these hooks are a wonderful kitchen hack for multiple reasons. For one, they are incredibly affordable at $1.50 for a four pack. Additionally, they come in clear, white, and metallic silver color options, which allows you to pick and choose what best aligns with your personal style. You also don't have to drill any holes in order to make use of this storage trick.

The best way to use this product is for inner-door storage. Adhering the hooks to the inside of your cabinets is a great way to keep your spoons accessible without further cluttering the kitchen. Just affix the plastic hooks to the inside of your cupboard (making sure not to overlap any shelves that might make it difficult to close) and neatly line your measuring spoons up, then voila! It really is that simple.