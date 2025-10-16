Save Drawer Space With A Dollar Tree Solution For Storing Measuring Spoons
Though measuring spoons are arguably some of the most essential baking and cooking tools one can own, they are seemingly also some of the most cumbersome materials to store properly. Regardless of how well you stack them, they always end up jamming in the drawer, leaving your utensils stuck inside. For those who are fed up with this never-ending battle, there is actually a much better way to store this important kitchen tool — and it's incredibly cheap. Next time you're at Dollar Tree, try grabbing a set of Self-Adhesive Plastic Hooks for better measuring spoon storage.
If you find yourself frequently reaching for your measuring spoons, these hooks are a wonderful kitchen hack for multiple reasons. For one, they are incredibly affordable at $1.50 for a four pack. Additionally, they come in clear, white, and metallic silver color options, which allows you to pick and choose what best aligns with your personal style. You also don't have to drill any holes in order to make use of this storage trick.
The best way to use this product is for inner-door storage. Adhering the hooks to the inside of your cabinets is a great way to keep your spoons accessible without further cluttering the kitchen. Just affix the plastic hooks to the inside of your cupboard (making sure not to overlap any shelves that might make it difficult to close) and neatly line your measuring spoons up, then voila! It really is that simple.
Other Dollar Tree kitchen buys to save space
For anyone who has previously shopped at Dollar Tree, you'll know the aisles are loaded with unassuming kitchen gadgets and useful organizational materials — you just have to give it a good look-through. If you're after practical and affordable ways to upgrade the organization of your kitchen, self-adhesive hooks are merely one of many items that will help declutter your kitchen.
If you're tired of clunky mismatched glass bottles on your counter, you can try out Dollar Tree's Multi-Use Vinegar and Oil Bottles ($1.50). This product boasts a uniform appearance and comes with metal spouts, which can nicely tie in with other silver decor you may already have in your kitchen. If you're looking for a new way to store food, try Surefresh Large Freezer-Safe Plastic Canisters ($1.50), which include a twist on lid. This storage option is great for meal prepping and saving leftovers in a durable container that you can repeatedly use.
For those who aren't big of fans of plastic, you could instead opt for Dollar Tree's Clear Glass Storage Bowls ($1.50), which are high quality and multi-use. If you're an avid soda drinker, you may want to check out this store's Clear Acrylic Soda Can organizers ($1.50), which will allow you to store all of your canned beverages with ease. And if you're looking for a simple way to store smaller kitchen items, try these Assorted Plastic Travel Jars ($1.25). For home chefs who can't seem to find a way store their myriad sauces, try this affordable Acrylic Rotating Kitchen Turntable ($1.50). Regardless of your kitchen organizational needs, it's likely that Dollar Tree will have what you're looking for.