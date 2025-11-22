Don't Toss That Empty Parmesan Cheese Bottle! Use It As A Clever Food Storage Container

Almost all of us have fond childhood memories of dousing our Friday night pizza with a powdery layer of cheesy, salty goodness from that classic green flip-top bottle. Some may argue that the shredded stuff is better, but many of us still keep a canister or two of this nostalgic condiment tucked away in our pantries. After all, there's nothing like powdered Parm for making the perfect Parmesan crusted grilled cheese, or coating homemade breadsticks to savory perfection. Plus, the bottles themselves are an incredibly useful item to have on hand once you've devoured their contents.

Though you can absolutely reuse your empty Parmesan container by refilling it with shredded cheese, these bottles are sturdy enough to wash and refill with a wide range of kitchen essentials. The canisters are fairly strong and resist crumpling when squeezed, while the bright green lid features dual-sided openings with sprinkle-facilitating holes on one side and a half-circle big enough for a spoon on the other. That means those with a true fixation on this tasty condiment may be able to stock their pantries with uniform, green-lidded canisters full of all kinds of goodies.

For instance, there are all kinds of powdered ingredients that deserve to become pantry staples, like deliciously umami nutritional yeast and mushroom powder, freeze-dried fruit and veggie powder, and various spice blends — many of which are dispensed in plastic or paper bags. Transferring them to an empty Parm canister keeps these items fresher longer, and makes them easier to use.