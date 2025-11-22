Don't Toss That Empty Parmesan Cheese Bottle! Use It As A Clever Food Storage Container
Almost all of us have fond childhood memories of dousing our Friday night pizza with a powdery layer of cheesy, salty goodness from that classic green flip-top bottle. Some may argue that the shredded stuff is better, but many of us still keep a canister or two of this nostalgic condiment tucked away in our pantries. After all, there's nothing like powdered Parm for making the perfect Parmesan crusted grilled cheese, or coating homemade breadsticks to savory perfection. Plus, the bottles themselves are an incredibly useful item to have on hand once you've devoured their contents.
Though you can absolutely reuse your empty Parmesan container by refilling it with shredded cheese, these bottles are sturdy enough to wash and refill with a wide range of kitchen essentials. The canisters are fairly strong and resist crumpling when squeezed, while the bright green lid features dual-sided openings with sprinkle-facilitating holes on one side and a half-circle big enough for a spoon on the other. That means those with a true fixation on this tasty condiment may be able to stock their pantries with uniform, green-lidded canisters full of all kinds of goodies.
For instance, there are all kinds of powdered ingredients that deserve to become pantry staples, like deliciously umami nutritional yeast and mushroom powder, freeze-dried fruit and veggie powder, and various spice blends — many of which are dispensed in plastic or paper bags. Transferring them to an empty Parm canister keeps these items fresher longer, and makes them easier to use.
Creative and craveable condiments for these cheesy canisters
In addition to keeping bulk seasonings fresh and moisture-free, these bottles are the perfect containers for your favorite salad condiments. Bacon bits are, of course, top of mind, but you can also decant bags of roasted and seasoned sunflower seeds, black and white sesame seeds, dried berries, powdered seaweed, and slivered almonds. The perforated side allows you to sprinkle on just the right amount to give your salad or grain bowl extra crunch or a savory little snap of flavor.
The same goes for baking staples, as well. Chocolate chips (or peanut butter, caramel, etc.), mini M&M's, coconut flakes, and many different shapes of sprinkles are generally small enough to fall through the holes into cookie batter, or onto beautifully decorated cakes and cupcakes. Since the canisters are clear, you'll also easily be able to see different colors of sprinkles and M&M's, ensuring you grab the color that matches the theme of whatever it is you're baking.
In terms of reducing waste, empty Parmesan bottles are also excellent for creating your own sweet and savory snack toppings. Instead of tossing the crumbs in the bottom of a chip bag or cookie container, try storing them in one of these canisters. That bottle full of zesty, salty chip, Cheez-It, and Ritz crumbs may quickly become your favorite popcorn topping, while the remnants of Oreos and Chips Ahoy are perfect for topping ice cream or adding sweetness to your favorite dairy-free breakfast parfait.