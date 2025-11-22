The Simple Time-Saving Step Everyone Skips With Their Slow Cooker

Whether you're trying to save time and money or to simply clean up your diet, there is no more useful gadget than your slow cooker. Designed to simmer away all day long at a low, steady temperature, slow cookers allow you to prepare home cooked meals even if you're rarely at home. Instead of having to drag out pots and pans or a takeout menu after a long day, you can walk through the door to the mouthwatering scent of spicy slow cooker turkey chili or the easiest butter chicken of your life.

Of course, that means carving out time in your busy morning to chop vegetables, sear meat, and add all the right seasonings. Rushing through this process could mean leaving out a key ingredient, or even forgetting to turn on your slow cooker and wasting a meal instead of making it easier to prepare. Fortunately, the solution to this issue is pretty simple — just prepare your meal the night before and stick the slow cooker insert in your fridge overnight.

That heavy-duty ceramic sleeve inside your machine doesn't just evenly distribute heat, it's also great for keeping your uncooked meal fresh overnight in the fridge. Since most people have more time in the evening, it's much easier to set aside 30 minutes or so to assemble your meal for the next day. In the morning, simply slide the insert back into your slow cooker, turn it on low, and enjoy hot and hearty four-ingredient autumn soup later that evening.