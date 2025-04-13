Use Your Slow Cooker For The Easiest Butter Chicken Of Your Life

Almost everyone loves Indian food. In fact, it's consistently ranked as one of the most popular cuisines in the world, recently placing No. 12 in Taste Atlas' 100 Best Cuisines report. Yet it's also one that people generally prefer to eat out — being ranked the "most difficult" cuisine to master in a 2021 British study of 2,000 adults. It may have something to do with the rarely used but key spices needed in Indian food, or even the fact that Indian food's combination of flavors have nothing in common with each other — something science says actually enhances its appeal. But in case you have been avoiding making Indian food in your own home, we have good news: You can use your slow cooker to make an easy, delicious butter chicken.

While the origins of butter chicken, or chicken makhani, are the subject of much debate, there's little doubt that it's one of the world's most popular Indian dishes, despite only appearing on menus since the 1950s. It consists of bite-sized pieces of chicken braised in a thick, buttery tomato sauce. This is precisely why a slow cooker is the ideal tool for preparing this dish. A low-and-slow cooking method keep the chicken moist. Chicken thighs, in particular, can stand up to slow cooking without becoming tough and rubbery like chicken breasts often do. Slow cooking also helps the spices meld and infuse into the chicken over several hours. The final result comes out creamy and flavorful, with minimal effort.