How To Layer Foods In A Slow Cooker For Perfect Results Every Time

Slow cookers are something of a modern miracle when it comes to no-fuss cooking. Since they maintain a low-setting cooking temperature of about 200 degrees Fahrenheit within a microclimate of a ceramic insert nestled inside the metal heating element, they allow home cooks to prep dinner first thing in the morning. Since slow cookers can be safely left unattended for hours at a time, this means you can head off to work or run errands while your dinner slowly simmers throughout the day, allowing flavors to bloom and marry to create a mouthwatering meal with very little effort.

However, there are a handful of common slow cooker mistakes that can ruin your meal, including adding your ingredients in the wrong order. Though at their core, they're designed for you to "set it and forget it" there is a right and wrong way to layer your ingredients inside of the ceramic insert. Done incorrectly, you may end up with mushy vegetables, undercooked potatoes, and stringy proteins. Employing the correct layering technique, on the other hand, results in beautifully tender veggies and perfectly braised beef, chicken, or pork.

Generally speaking, it's best to place dense, hard ingredients like potatoes on the bottom, where they'll remain in constant contact with the heat. Middle layers might include fibrous veggies like celery or onions, while the top layer is reserved for the most delicate ingredients like peas and summer squash. This ensures all of your ingredients can withstand long cooking times without ruining their texture.