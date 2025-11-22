The Dunkin' Breakfast Dupe You Can Find In Sam's Club's Frozen Section

It's rough when your absolute favorite breakfast choice comes with a price tag that's untenable. Unfortunately, that's pretty much the case for most fast food breakfasts. The same goes for Dunkin's Croissant Stuffers; the ham and cheese-stuffed flaky bread rolls are a delicious and filling way to start the day, but with prices at locations around the country typically set anywhere from $3 to $5 a pop, the small charges can add up fast. Luckily, Sam's Club has a pretty solid dupe for a fraction of the price, with the added benefit of being able to buy them frozen in bulk. Microwave or air fry them in the mornings rather than making a daily trip to the coffee chain.

Sam's Club offers a box with eight croissant stuffers priced at $12.36, or $1.54 per roll. They're filled with ham and swiss cheese similarly to the Dunkin' offering, although the recipes slightly differ in that the Dunkin' croissants are topped with more cheese while the Sam's Club croissants have a sprinkling of everything seasoning on top. Both have a similar amount of calories (slightly above 300) as well as a similar amount of protein (13 to 14 grams). All this to say, the Sam's Club's croissants satisfy your hunger just as well as the high-protein fast food breakfast option from Dunkin' — and the off-brand version satisfies your savings account, too.