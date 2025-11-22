The Dunkin' Breakfast Dupe You Can Find In Sam's Club's Frozen Section
It's rough when your absolute favorite breakfast choice comes with a price tag that's untenable. Unfortunately, that's pretty much the case for most fast food breakfasts. The same goes for Dunkin's Croissant Stuffers; the ham and cheese-stuffed flaky bread rolls are a delicious and filling way to start the day, but with prices at locations around the country typically set anywhere from $3 to $5 a pop, the small charges can add up fast. Luckily, Sam's Club has a pretty solid dupe for a fraction of the price, with the added benefit of being able to buy them frozen in bulk. Microwave or air fry them in the mornings rather than making a daily trip to the coffee chain.
Sam's Club offers a box with eight croissant stuffers priced at $12.36, or $1.54 per roll. They're filled with ham and swiss cheese similarly to the Dunkin' offering, although the recipes slightly differ in that the Dunkin' croissants are topped with more cheese while the Sam's Club croissants have a sprinkling of everything seasoning on top. Both have a similar amount of calories (slightly above 300) as well as a similar amount of protein (13 to 14 grams). All this to say, the Sam's Club's croissants satisfy your hunger just as well as the high-protein fast food breakfast option from Dunkin' — and the off-brand version satisfies your savings account, too.
More about the Sam's Club find (and other dupes)
Each of the eight croissant stuffers in Sam's Club's version of this breakfast treat is individually packaged. This makes them conveniently transportable, whether you pack a couple for easy hotel breakfasts while traveling, bring one with you for a work snack, or take one to the airport to munch on while you wait for your flight. Microwaving them is the quickest option, but if you're preparing the croissant rolls for a breakfast at home, popping them in the oven gives you a crispier, flakier experience. The product has a 4.8 out of 5 star rating, and reviewers say the croissants are easy, melty, and flaky.
By the way, this isn't the only restaurant dupe you can find at big box stores for half the price. While you're in the frozen section at Sam's Club, pick up a 10-pack of its BBQ rib sandwiches for a hearty dinner that tastes totally similar to the McDonald's McRib sandwich. Next time you have pasta, swing by Walmart for its Great Value breadsticks; allegedly, these breadsticks taste just like the ones from Olive Garden that are oh-so-fabulous and deliciously cheesy.