Publix Was The First Grocery Store Ever To Offer This Comfort To Its Customers

Publix Supermarkets has built a reputation as a Southern grocery staple over the span of nearly 100 years. During that time, the chain has established a reputation with its legendary sandwiches and by valuing both its customers and employees. Surprisingly, or perhaps unsurprisingly, Publix has also stood at the forefront of grocery store innovations in its history. One of the biggest was being among the first grocery stores to offer air conditioning, which makes sense given its Floridian roots. Additionally, Publix was one of the first to install automatic doors and is one of the few grocery chains to offer its customers a unique shopping experience through services like a registered dietitian and the ability to enjoy food and beverages while shopping.

Publix founder, George Jenkins, opened the first Publix store in Winter Haven, Florida in the 1930s, and a second not long after. By the 1940s, Jenkins decided to close the locations, merging the best parts of each into a single supermarket, while adding in many uncommon innovations with his shoppers in mind. Certainly, other establishments like movie theaters and hotels had already started using air-conditioning units by the 1920s, but Jenkins' first full-sized Publix was the first grocery store to do so. Especially considering Florida's mostly hot and humid climate, this became very popular with its customers. Alongside relief from the swampy weather, this store was one of the first to include fluorescent lighting, providing a well-lit experience, in-store music, and automatic doors.