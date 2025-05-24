The Supermarket Trend You Should Look For On Your Next Grocery Run

Grocery store trends come and go like any other. To date, stores will attempt whatever they can to address the demands of customers. This can be seen in the rise of self-checkout lanes (which Trader Joe's refuses to have) and other tactics to draw patrons in. A major one that's on the rise is the supermarket food hall or "grocerant," which, as one could summarize, essentially combines aspects of a grocery store and quick-service restaurant into one concept. Effectively, this allows an establishment to be more than just the average supermarket, giving patrons an array of prepared, grab-and-go food options. The addition of food halls also transforms them into a place of gathering, giving their patrons more reason to visit than just a "run to the store."

There's a good reason that food halls are becoming more popular. Whole Foods and Hy-Vee have offered them for years, addressing the patrons who commit one of the classic shopping mistakes of arriving while they're hungry. With less time available to them, the current generation of shoppers may desire something easy to either bring to work or home. The food hall becomes a natural extension of the community hub that grocery stores are known for, as it offers not only a meal, but a seating area to have a conversation over a hot plate. As it addresses both of these ideas, a grocerant makes itself accessible to non-grocery shoppers who may not have visited it otherwise.