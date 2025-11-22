McDonald's Quietly Changed This Classic Menu Item And Customers Aren't Loving It

A little-known fact about McFlurries is that they were launched in Canada as the brainchild of Ron McLellan circa 1995. Since then, they've become a phenomenon enjoyed around the world. With Oreo as the first topping mixed throughout its vanilla soft serve ice cream, the McFlurry has been available in multiple flavors over the years, which originally included Smarties and SKOR at its New Brunswick home location. In the United States, the McFlurry became available in many flavors, like M&M's and Butterfinger. Although McFlurries are currently served with only Oreos and M&M's, this isn't what fans are complaining about. Instead, it's McDonald's quiet cessation of mixing the McFlurry toppings into its soft serve treat. To be clear, there's no publicly stated wording on how a McFlurry should be made, but that hasn't stopped the public from reacting.

McDonald's customers on social media have voiced their concerns, with some users questioning whether McFlurries are supposed to be mixed. One Redditor expressed frustration at the unblended pile of M&M's sitting on their McFlurry's surface, with commenters joking that stirring the toppings into the ice cream would be an extra charge. Others on Facebook took to groups like McDonald's Complaints, wondering what happened to both the frosted dessert and its unique, square-shaped spoon. Following TikToker @sa.nd.ee venting about their experience, some commenters questioned why one wouldn't just mix the McFlurry themselves, with another believing that the McFlurry is McDonald's answer to the Blizzard and should be pre-mixed. In this case, however, staff informed the TikToker that the ice cream machine was broken, explaining the unmixed pile of candies. True or not, @sa.nd.ee's dismay at the McFlurry mirrors that of other McDonald's diners.