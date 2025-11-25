12 Of The Best Kitchen Appliance Deals For Black Friday 2025
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Black Friday is just around the corner, and whether you're looking to make a serious investment in your kitchen or just save big on an accessory that'll simplify your day-to-day cooking, this annual tradition has never been better for saving on kitchen appliances. Big-name brands are offering sales that are unheard of, and you'll be able to save hundreds of dollars by purchasing your kitchen appliances the day after (and, in some cases, the week before) Thanksgiving.
We scoured the internet to find the best Black Friday deals Best Buy, Target, Home Depot, and other popular retailers have to offer when it comes to kitchen appliances, and we can't wait to help you save some dough. A word to the wise: If you see a deal that's currently available, don't let it sit in your cart — you might need to act fast to score the best prices. Black Friday deals are often limited, especially when it comes to steeply discounted kitchen appliances. Ready? Grab your wallet — it's time to give your kitchen some love with these not-likely-to-be-seen-again Black Friday kitchen appliance deals.
Get a GE side by side refrigerator for 40% off
If you've been looking for a new fridge, the time is now. GE's 25.3-cubic-foot side-by-side refrigerator at Home Depot is on sale for $1,198 (normally $1,999). Reviewers love the super-bright LED lighting, efficient cooling system, and freezer-front ice and water dispenser. Don't worry about the freezer side's slim appearance — a bonus freezer shelf makes it easy to store everything you need.
Score a 24-inch Whirlpool dishwasher for 33% off
If you need a dishwasher — or if the one you have has seen better days — you're in luck. Whirlpool's 24-inch fingerprint-resistant stainless steel dishwasher is discounted for Black Friday this year at Abt: It's normally $949, and you can score it for just $628, while supplies last. In addition to the cleaning power Whirlpool is known for, reviewers also love this dishwasher's third shelf that makes the Tetris-like game of loading the dishwasher a breeze.
Get a GE gas range for 29% off at Home Depot
Looking for a new gas stove for your kitchen? You can score big this Black Friday with the GE Profile 30-inch five-burner smart slide-in gas range, which is on sale at Home Depot for $1,999 (normally $2,799). You'll get to control your air fryer capable oven from your phone using built-in WiFi controls.
Save $1,500 on an LG smart in-wall oven
The LG 4.7-cubic-foot smart wall oven with InstaView offers convection, air fry, baking, and steam sous vide capabilities, making it easy for you to get everything you need from a single appliance — all for $1,699 (normally $3,199). An important note: This oven might not be a great fit if you live in a hot climate, as reviewers say it puts out quite a bit of heat.
Save $900 on a Café in-wall double oven
The Café 30-inch built-in double electric convection wall oven will set you back a pretty penny no matter when you buy it — but at $3,599.99 (normally $4,499.99), now is the time to make your move. Reviewers adore the professional-looking appearance (you'll feel like you're in the kitchen at an upscale restaurant) and the whisper-quiet convection feature.
Get 50% off a Black+Decker microwave at Target
If your current countertop microwave needs replacing, this is the time to buy. The Black+Decker 1000-watt 1.1-cubic-foot countertop microwave is half-off at Target — normally $100, it's on sale for $50. Reviewers love that this microwave is whisper quiet. The auto-lock feature makes it a great fit for those who have little kids at home (just make sure you check out the instructions in the manual, so you don't end up in a screaming match with your new appliance).
Save $70 on a Ninja Flip toaster oven and air fryer
From your stand mixer to your toaster oven to your espresso machine, it can be tough to get the kitchen counter space you need. Enter the Ninja 18.55-quart flip toaster oven and air fryer. When you're not using the toaster oven, easily flip it up and move it away, giving you access to your precious counter space. Bonus: It's normally $219, and right now, you can get it for $70 off.
Save $120 on a KitchenAid Deluxe stand mixer
Rated 4.7 stars by Walmart customers, the 4.5-quart KitchenAid Deluxe Series stand mixer is a popular fan favorite. It's super easy to use, versatile (you can purchase all the KitchenAid attachments you need — including multiple pasta attachments), and simple to clean. The brand's stand mixers are normally pretty pricey at $399, but right now, you can get one in your favorite color (we're partial to mineral water blue) for just $279.
Save $100 on the Ninja Luxe Café espresso machine
Whether you're just starting to get into making coffee at home or you've been an at-home espresso fiend for years, you'll love the triple-threat Ninja Luxe Café Premier Series espresso machine, drip coffee maker, and cold brew machine. It's normally $599.99, but for Black Friday, you can score your very own Ninja Luxe Café Series machine for just $499.99.
Save 23% on a FoodSaver 2-in-1 vacuum sealer
The FoodSaver 2-in-1 vacuum sealer gets stellar reviews, and we think it's one of the best vacuum sealers. It's super-quiet, compact, and makes it easy to seal up leftovers to toss into the freezer for longterm storage. Normally $130.99, you can pick up a FoodSaver 2-in-1 at Target during Black Friday for just $99.99.
Get an Anova sous vide cooker for 56% off
If you've been toying around with the idea of purchasing a sous vide machine for your kitchen, Black Friday is the time to go for it. The Anova Precision Cooker Pro sous vide machine — normally $459 — is on sale for just $199, allowing you to enjoy perfectly-cooked meats, veggies, and more.
Save $120 on the Ninja Mega Kitchen System Blender
A food processor and blender in one, the Ninja Mega Kitchen System 72-ounce blender is a serious steal at $99.99 (normally $219.99) this Black Friday at Best Buy. The system also comes with single cups for blending, making it simple for you to make a to-go smoothie — just pop off the blender top and replace it with a sip top, and be on your way.