The Change Gordon Ramsay Absolutely Refuses To Make To His Restaurants
Every restaurant must find its niche, and for some, that means adopting so-called "Ozempic menus." Essentially, these are small meal offerings that cater to the appetite-reducing effects of semaglutide medications, which have historically been used to treat diabetes but have more recently gained attention as a weight management prescription. The celebrity chef and culinary pundit Gordon Ramsay has finally opined on Ozempic and similar drugs nearly half a decade after they were approved for weight management purposes in a smattering of nations around the world.
It may come as a surprise, but Ramsay is not going to change his restaurant operations to accommodate the appetites of those taking such medications. "There's no f***ing way we're giving in to the Mounjaro jab," he told the British paper The Times. "The problem is with [the diners] for eating too much in the first f***ing place! There's no way that we're coming in with an Ozempic tasting menu to make you feel like less of a fat f*** by 10:30 in the evening." Ramsay's inflammatory statements highlight the controversy surrounding "Ozempic menus," which some worry could encourage restrictive diet trends in restaurant spaces.
Ramsay doesn't plan on changing his recipes
While Gordon Ramsay doesn't believe in adopting portion-controlled menus, he seems to put the responsibility on customers, including himself, to choose how much they would like to eat. Ramsay revealed to Business Insider that he chooses to limit his portions rather than cut out his favorite foods, and maintains an active lifestyle by going on daily runs and doing push-ups at home. Ramsay's ideal burger includes an entire stick of butter, but putting together small, low-calorie plates and changing recipes is where he draws the line.
The chef has opened Michelin-starred restaurants and fish and chip shops alike, including a titular burger chain that sells an 887-calorie "Idiot Burger." However, any diners who find his preparations too heavy should feel empowered to take Ramsay's advice by sending back unsatisfactory meals. Just don't expect any "Ozempic Menus" or bite-sized entrees at his restaurants.