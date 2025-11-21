The Change Gordon Ramsay Absolutely Refuses To Make To His Restaurants

Every restaurant must find its niche, and for some, that means adopting so-called "Ozempic menus." Essentially, these are small meal offerings that cater to the appetite-reducing effects of semaglutide medications, which have historically been used to treat diabetes but have more recently gained attention as a weight management prescription. The celebrity chef and culinary pundit Gordon Ramsay has finally opined on Ozempic and similar drugs nearly half a decade after they were approved for weight management purposes in a smattering of nations around the world.

It may come as a surprise, but Ramsay is not going to change his restaurant operations to accommodate the appetites of those taking such medications. "There's no f***ing way we're giving in to the Mounjaro jab," he told the British paper The Times. "The problem is with [the diners] for eating too much in the first f***ing place! There's no way that we're coming in with an Ozempic tasting menu to make you feel like less of a fat f*** by 10:30 in the evening." Ramsay's inflammatory statements highlight the controversy surrounding "Ozempic menus," which some worry could encourage restrictive diet trends in restaurant spaces.