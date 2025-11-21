The Canned Meat Brand That Allegedly Lasts For Decades (And Still Tastes Fresh)
Almost every home cook has eyeballed the tins in their pantry and asked themselves how long canned meat can really last until it's no good. Canned meats are one of those must-have pantry staples, but not all brands are worth stocking up on. Thankfully, there is one canned meat brand that you never need to second guess: cue, Keystone Meats.
Usually the expectation is that the longer the canned good sits, the more likely it is to reduce its freshness and quality. However, those who swear by Keystone Meats canned food offerings aren't afraid to let the tins pile up over the years before using them. The brand claims that the tinned meats are shelf-safe for five years — but in a Reddit thread, one person shared that they can stretch well beyond this recommended period, and have even been eaten and enjoyed 20 years after purchasing. The key to enjoying the product outside of the recommended use by date comes down to storing it in a cool and dry place, according to Redditors.
Keystone Meats is dissolving the fear around cans that have been stored for double digit years, but some may still hesitate to trust a can that old with confidence. There are a few myths around canned meat which need to be retired (for good), and shelf-life precautions are worth addressing. According to the USDA, canned goods with low acid content such as meats are at their optimal freshness within two to five years. The "use-by," "sell-by," or "best-by" date is issued more for quality than safety purposes. Even still, Keystone Meats proudly prioritize hand-selected quality meat rather than meat trimmings which are all handled and prepared in the brand's own cannery. The meats are also hand packed and cooked in small batches which contributes to the commitment to long-lasting freshness.
Why people rave about Keystone Meats canned products
Originating in Ohio, the family-owned and operated brand was officially founded in 1977 and has continued to charm buyers across the country with its commitment to natural and premium canned food. The canned meat offerings include chicken, beef, ground beef, turkey, and pork. There are several reasons why fans enjoy these canned meats even while the products are known to be pricier. A 14.5 ounce can of Keystone Meats' canned pork costs $18.99 online at Walmart and the brand's 28 ounce canned beef costs $15.99 at Kroger, depending on location. There are several options for bulk buying the cans too. The canned meats can be used in a variety of meals whether you're into creamy pasta dishes or thick and hearty soups.
The brand is trusted by many shoppers who appreciate the blend of value, taste, and convenience, with one Facebook user sharing that the flavors are so good they don't hang around long before being used in a variety of dishes: "Mine never last that long. I use it a lot, beef, chicken, and pork I use weekly and love it, so many choices of what you can make. Great products." Other reviewers appreciate how simple the ingredients lists are (only meat and sea salt) and how the texture and taste never disappoints. The canned meats are not only taste good, but make life easy for those with busy households in need of a meal prepared in minutes. Others comment that the tins are long-lasting, with one single can providing two to three meals for a single person. Keystone Meats are stocked in Kroger, Walmart, Giant Eagle, and other popular grocery stores across the country.