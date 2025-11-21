The Canned Meat Brand That Allegedly Lasts For Decades (And Still Tastes Fresh)

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Almost every home cook has eyeballed the tins in their pantry and asked themselves how long canned meat can really last until it's no good. Canned meats are one of those must-have pantry staples, but not all brands are worth stocking up on. Thankfully, there is one canned meat brand that you never need to second guess: cue, Keystone Meats.

Usually the expectation is that the longer the canned good sits, the more likely it is to reduce its freshness and quality. However, those who swear by Keystone Meats canned food offerings aren't afraid to let the tins pile up over the years before using them. The brand claims that the tinned meats are shelf-safe for five years — but in a Reddit thread, one person shared that they can stretch well beyond this recommended period, and have even been eaten and enjoyed 20 years after purchasing. The key to enjoying the product outside of the recommended use by date comes down to storing it in a cool and dry place, according to Redditors.

Keystone Meats is dissolving the fear around cans that have been stored for double digit years, but some may still hesitate to trust a can that old with confidence. There are a few myths around canned meat which need to be retired (for good), and shelf-life precautions are worth addressing. According to the USDA, canned goods with low acid content such as meats are at their optimal freshness within two to five years. The "use-by," "sell-by," or "best-by" date is issued more for quality than safety purposes. Even still, Keystone Meats proudly prioritize hand-selected quality meat rather than meat trimmings which are all handled and prepared in the brand's own cannery. The meats are also hand packed and cooked in small batches which contributes to the commitment to long-lasting freshness.