Bobby Flay's Trick For Extra Creamy Mashed Potatoes Is Pure Genius
Whether you're cooking up the perfect Thanksgiving dinner, topping the shepherd's pie you've spent hours creating, or you're simply in the mood for childhood nostalgia, it's tough to beat perfectly creamy mashed potatoes. Taking potatoes from raw spuds to smooth, velvety goodness, however, can take a bit of practice. In an Instagram video for Misfits Market, Food Network personality, restaurateur, and celebrity chef Bobby Flay recently shared how drying your potatoes out in the oven after boiling them can help you achieve the creamiest, non-gummy mashed potatoes every time.
Flay's tip makes sense — we've all had the experience of pulling waterlogged potatoes out of the boiling pot, and watching them develop a gluey consistency as they're mashed with the unavoidable liquid that's worked its way into the root vegetable. Placing your potatoes in the oven for a few minutes helps the moisture evaporate, setting the stage for the spuds to better absorb butter and milk when you start the mashing process. Cooked potatoes readily soak up whatever liquid is added to them, and removing some of the water before adding butter (which should precede any milk or Flay-approved heavy cream) allows the rich flavors of the high-fat dairy to shine. After Flay dries out his potatoes, he puts them through a potato ricer, which helps to break down the potatoes without overworking the starch, leading to a creamier result.
More tips for uber-smooth mashed potatoes that slay like Flay
Drying your potatoes out in the oven à la Bobby Flay is a great starting point for getting your mashed potatoes super smooth, but it's not the only tool you've got in your arsenal. Starting with the right potatoes can also make all the difference. Choosing a starchy variety (like Idaho or russet) is a smart move. Adding a few tablespoons of pulverized instant mashed potatoes can boost the creaminess of your dish, especially if you've added a bit too much liquid for your liking. You can also mix in some cream cheese, sour cream, or buttermilk (Flay's go-to for a super-creamy result) to add a bit of tangy flavor to your potatoes.
If you're short on time or simply don't want to go through the trouble of drying out your potatoes in the oven before mashing, you can remove the issue of watery spuds altogether by boiling them in half-and-half. You can also follow Flay's lead from his Misfits Market video and load your mashed potatoes up with green chile queso. It's an unexpected twist, but it adds a nice kick of heat — and it's tough to beat the creaminess and fantastic flavor of spicy melted cheese.