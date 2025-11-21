Bobby Flay's Trick For Extra Creamy Mashed Potatoes Is Pure Genius

Whether you're cooking up the perfect Thanksgiving dinner, topping the shepherd's pie you've spent hours creating, or you're simply in the mood for childhood nostalgia, it's tough to beat perfectly creamy mashed potatoes. Taking potatoes from raw spuds to smooth, velvety goodness, however, can take a bit of practice. In an Instagram video for Misfits Market, Food Network personality, restaurateur, and celebrity chef Bobby Flay recently shared how drying your potatoes out in the oven after boiling them can help you achieve the creamiest, non-gummy mashed potatoes every time.

Flay's tip makes sense — we've all had the experience of pulling waterlogged potatoes out of the boiling pot, and watching them develop a gluey consistency as they're mashed with the unavoidable liquid that's worked its way into the root vegetable. Placing your potatoes in the oven for a few minutes helps the moisture evaporate, setting the stage for the spuds to better absorb butter and milk when you start the mashing process. Cooked potatoes readily soak up whatever liquid is added to them, and removing some of the water before adding butter (which should precede any milk or Flay-approved heavy cream) allows the rich flavors of the high-fat dairy to shine. After Flay dries out his potatoes, he puts them through a potato ricer, which helps to break down the potatoes without overworking the starch, leading to a creamier result.