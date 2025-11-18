How To Repurpose Gummy Mashed Potatoes

Making mashed potatoes seems simple, but it's so easy to take the texture of American's beloved comfort food from velvety to gummy and gross that nearly every mashed potato recipe contains tips and tricks for preventing this dreaded outcome. Despite this, at one time or another all of us have made the fatal mistakes of choosing the wrong potato, dolloping in cold cream, or trying to speed up the process with a food processor, reducing that fluffy texture to a flat starchy mess.

Fortunately, the biggest issue with gummy mashed potatoes is the texture. When it comes to taste, a tater is a tater, and all of them are delicious mingled with creamy fat and savory seasonings. If you don't have the time to salvage your gummy mashed potatoes, it's fairly easy to reimagine them into something equally delicious. For instance, turning them into an extra-creamy mashed potato casserole by folding in some tangy cream cheese and turning them into a greased baking dish to roast into a dreamy, sliceable version of this classic dish.

Something else you can do on the fly is let the mash cool a bit before whisking in a couple of lightly beaten eggs and other seasonings to make crispy and delicious mashed potato patties. Use a cookie scoop to portion the patties and drop them into a hot pan, flattening slightly as they start to sizzle. Pan fry until golden, and serve with sour cream or a drizzle of quick homemade honey mustard.