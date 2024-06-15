Canned Beef Stew Is The Key To Shepherd's Pie In Half The Time

Picture this: A dish chock full of ground beef immersed in savory tomato gravy, flavored with bits of onion that have been cooked 'til the caramel flavor oozes out of them, and made oh-so hearty by the addition of chunks of carrots and celery. And if that combo right there weren't comfort food enough, the dish, called "shepherd's pie" – mostly, though some people call it "cottage pie" — wears a crown of fluffy mashed potatoes to keep all those ingredients good and toasty.

Both the Irish and the English claim shepherd's pie as their thing. In this respect, the history of shepherd's pie can sometimes be as scrambled as the casserole that fills the dish. However, few seem to dispute that it originated centuries ago as a way to use up leftovers. Because of this, modern shepherd's pie recipes include other ingredients, like corn, peas, seasonal asparagus, and possibly the kitchen sink because anything, really, can be leftovers. The inclusion of condiments, like Worcestershire sauce, ketchup, and barbecue sauce further demonstrate just how far modern cooks have gone to bring the flavor profile of this traditional St. Patrick's Day food into the modern era. Indeed, it's a credit to the dish's flexibility that you can do so much with it. It is, after all, just basically beef stew topped with potatoes — and that beef stew can even come from a can.

